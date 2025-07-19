Exploring Marlon Wayans’ career and recent advocacy

Actor, writer and comedian Marlon Wayans has been a significant part of the public discourse since the late ’80s, known in equal measure for his hilarious work with his brothers and subsequent solo roles. This bio will feature Marlon Wayans’ movies and TV shows, his wider career and contributions to the entertainment industry and his opinions on issues like identity and inclusion. You’ll also learn about his family legacy.

Marlon Wayans in film and television

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Marlon Wayans attends the premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Marlon Wayans was born in New York City in 1972. He’s the youngest of the 10 Wayan siblings, all of whom now work in the entertainment industry. His most famous family members are actor and writer Keenen Ivory Wayans, actor and producer Damon Wayans and actor and writer Shawn Wayans.

To date, there are a total of 27 Marlon Wayans movies, which have collectively earned nearly $2 billion at the global box office. He has also appeared in several high-profile TV shows. It’s no wonder, then, that his estimated net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early work in sketch and sitcoms

After graduating from school in 1990, Marlon enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but dropped out two years later. He then appeared in his brother Keenen’s sketch comedy show “In Living Color” on the Fox network.

“In Living Color” introduced many of the Waylan siblings to America and, according to People, knocked down barriers for Black comedy on network television. The show also helped launch the careers of comedians such as Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey.

Talking about the rapport with his brother Marlon on “In Living Color,” Damon Wayans says:

“The thing that takes actors years to develop, we have that automatically, which is chemistry and trust. And so when Marlon starts going a certain way, I just know — I have faith he knows where he’s going, and if not, I can steer him back to planet Earth.”

In 1995, Marlon and his brother Shawn co-starred in the sitcom “The Wayans Bros.,” which ran on The WB from 1995 to 1999. Based on the brothers’ relationship and personalities, the show became the network’s flagship program. It was also the first show to feature a classic hip-hop track as its theme song.

Breakout success with ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘White Chicks’

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 16: Actors Marlon Wayans (L) and Shawn Wayans (R) arrive at the premiere of Revolution Studio’s and Columbia Picture’s “White Chicks” at the Village Theatre on June 16, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Marlon quickly broke into mainstream films, first starring with his brothers in “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” which grossed nearly $21 million at the worldwide box office.

He then appeared in “Scary Movie,” released in 2000, a parody of the horror genre. Marlon also co-wrote the movie, which Robert Egbert describes as a “raucous, satirical attack on slasher movies, teenage horror movies and ‘The Matrix.'” The movie cost less than $20 million to make but ended up grossing more than $157 million worldwide It also spawned additional horror comedy spoof films, such as “Scary Movie 2” and “Scary Movie 3,” which Marlon also co-wrote and acted in.

“White Chicks,” released in 2004, stars Marlon and Shawn and quickly became a cult classic. In the movie, the brothers go undercover as white women to protect two sisters from a kidnapping.

Reflecting on his comedy career, Marlon told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think there’s a purpose for doing cutting comedy. I’m a cutting artist. I’ve always been. We did ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Scary Movie.’ I’m an alumnus of ‘In Living Color.’ We have always been equal-opportunity offenders. That’s what you can say about the Wayans tribe. And we don’t do things with kid gloves. It’s not to be mean. It’s to make fun.”

In 2017, Marlon starred in a self-titled NBC sitcom, which was canceled after its second season.

Dramatic turn in ‘Requiem for a Dream’

Marlon’s breakthrough dramatic role was Tyrone C. Love in “Requiem for a Dream.” He received critical acclaim for the successful film, in which he plays a drug dealer hoping to escape his neighborhood and gain the acceptance of his mother.

Marlon initially had reservations about appearing in “Requiem for a Dream,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, later saying that he didn’t like the way his character was written:

“I read the script… I was mad as a Black guy. ‘Brothers don’t really talk like that,’ I was insulted. ‘Come on, who still talks jive? This is 1990 something. How about they update the language?’…Then they sent the movie “Pi,” [also directed by Aronofsky], and when I saw the movie Pi, I instantly was like, ‘Wow, this director is amazing. I want to know what his vision is.'”

Upcoming role in Jordan Peele’s ‘Him’

Marlon stars in the sports-themed horror flick “Him,” which is due for release in September 2025. The movie is the latest project from Jordan Peele, a film director famous for telling Black-centered stories. His additional film credits include “Get Out” and “Us.”

In “Him,” Marlon plays the role of an aging football player who mentors a young quarterback. However, his unconventional training methods take a dark turn.

Other upcoming projects for Marlon include a sequel to “White Chicks.”

The influence of the Wayans family

Marlon Wayans attends his screening of “Good Grief” on June 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Despite growing up in poverty, many of Marlon’s siblings had become actors or comedians by the time he started high school, so he grew up in a creative environment. Eager to follow in their footsteps, he went to the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. At 16, he appeared in his brother Keenen’s film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” a parody of 1970s blaxploitation movies.

Marlon was heavily influenced by his brother Shawn growing up:

“My brother taught us to dream with no ceilings. He said, ‘and don’t put, don’t let them put the Black hat on you. I want you to take that cap off that they try to twist on yo’ head and I want your dreams to go outside yourself, outside this world, outside of any areas that people try and put on you outside your skin color. I want you to dream and dream big. You can play anything from an alien to a superhero to whatever you want. You don’t just have to play a gang member or a slave.'”

Many years after “In Living Color” and “The Wayans Bros.,” Marlon continues to work with his siblings on creative projects. For example, he co-wrote “Scary Movie 6,” which is due for release in 2026, with his brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory. Marlon also made a cameo on his brother Damon’s sitcom “Poppa’s House” in 2025.

In 2025, the Wayans family was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Creative growth beyond acting

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Actor Marlon Wayans visits ‘The IMDb Show’ on July 15, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) – Credit: Photo Rich Polk / Getty Images

Although most famous for his acting work, Marlon is also an accomplished stand-up comedian, having performed to crowds across the country. In 2025, he started his “Wild Child Tour.” Marlon Wayans’ stand-up TV specials include “Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish,” “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” and “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is.”

Marlon says about his stand-up career:

“I never want to quit stand-up because it just helps me. It’s everything that you need to become a film actor, to become a writer and producer. You’re dealing with your live audience [and] you need to know what’s funny, what’s not funny, when you’ve gone too far. That live audience, energy and rush is everything. Adrenaline is the greatest drug ever.”

His stand-up comedy can be characterized as slapstick and over-the-top, the same style that made movies like “White Chicks” so enjoyable to watch for many.

Marlon has also produced and written for film and TV outside of his work with his brothers. For example, he was a producer on the horror comedy movie “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” which he also starred in. His writing credits include the comedy “Fifty Shades of Black.”

Several of Marlon’s movies and stand-up comedy specials are available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, expanding his reach to new audiences.

Public response to a recent controversy

After Marlon criticized Soulja Boy for performing at a ball honoring President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2025, the pair started feuding on X. The argument came to a head when the rapper made a series of homophobic tweets against Marlon’s transgender child, Kai, which received backlash across social media.

Marlon replied:

“If @souljaboy had a career, he could get canceled for this type of slander. Luckily, he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

In an interview with People in 2024, Marlon said:

“At the end of the day, in my heart, [the] only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”

Advocacy through personal experience

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 2: Actor Marlon Wayons during the Premiere The New Power awards at Forbidden City June 2, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Marlon uses his personal experiences to advocate for various social issues. In recent years, he has championed the LGBTQ+ community and the importance of inclusion while showing acceptance for his child, Kai.

In one Instagram post (which has since been deleted), he says:

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, I show my support. Zero [expletive] what people think. If I lost you… GOOD! Your hateful [expletive] never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

By standing up for underrepresented communities, Marlon is using his visibility for the greater good. In an opinion piece for BET.com, Michael Arceneaux says:

“I wish none of this had to matter so much, but there is an increasingly hostile climate towards queer and trans people, and it helps when straight men like Marlon Wayans signal to folks that being queer or trans is inherently wrong or contagious.”

Marlon identifies as straight.

A career grounded in legacy and growth

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Marlon Wayans has no time to rest on his laurels. A talented actor, comedian, writer and producer, he continues to evolve as an artist while staying rooted in his values, using his personal family experiences to advocate for inclusion and acceptance.

In his new stand-up shows, Marlon showcases tradition by exhibiting the same type of slapstick comedy that made “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie” so iconic. However, he also represents progress by using his voice to fight bigotry and intolerance online.

While a star in his own right, Marlon continues to work on projects with his older siblings, who helped make him one of the most famous Black comedians in history. While he’s not sure about bringing back “In Living Color” to screens, he does want to do another TV show with his brothers eventually, possibly some type of variety show. “I think it’d be fun,” he says.

FAQs

Did Marlon Wayans come out?

Marlon identifies as straight. He has two children, Kai and Shawn, with Angela Zackery, with whom he was in a relationship from 1992 to 2013.

Why did they cancel “Marlon?”

Marlon starred in his own NBC sitcom from 2017 to 2019 before the network canceled the show. NBC didn’t give a reason for the cancellation; however, ratings had dropped over the course of the series.

What are Marlon Wayans’ specials?

As well as being an accomplished actor, Marlon is also a stand-up comedian. Many of his comedy tours have been turned into TV specials, such as “Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” and “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me.”