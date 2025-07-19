USDA eliminates aid protections for Black farmers, ending ‘socially disadvantaged’ designation

The USDA recently announced that race and gender will no longer be deciding factors when giving out increased benefits to programs.

This decision comes as the final rule, where the agricultural department said the “socially disadvantaged” designation for racial minorities and women will no longer be used in key programs.

This will affect the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Rural Business-Cooperative Service and other agencies.

USDA’s decision is a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order to undo all diversity, equity and inclusion aspects in the federal government. The department said it does not have an interest in correcting historical discrimination, since it has made extensive progress so far.

With this announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said it will be impartial to race.

“President Trump has directed the cabinet to scrutinize all programs for illegal and unfair discrimination,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins said in a statement. “As long as I am Secretary of Agriculture, when we find leftover Biden discrimination in our programs, we will hold those persons who have committed these insidious acts accountable and take swift action.”

A House Agriculture Committee member, Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, said this 1900 “socially disadvantaged” designation has helped farmers of color gain access to land and credit in USDA agencies.

“This move isn’t about fairness or efficiency. It’s about erasing history and stripping the tools that help level the playing field,” Brown said in a statement. “USDA must be held accountable, and Congress must act to protect the farmers this country has long ignored.”