Gabriella Zuniga retires from OnlyFans following Shannon Sharpe settlement

In April 2025, a woman known as Jane Doe filed a $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe accusing him of sexual assault. In a statement following the allegation, Sharpe’s legal counsel, Lanny J. Davis & Associates, revealed that Jane Doe was a woman named Gabriella Zuniga, an OnlyFans content creator. Last week, Zuniga’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, revealed that the two parties had reached an undisclosed settlement.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,” Buzbee tweeted.

Over the weekend, Zuniga reportedly announced her retirement from the subscription-based content platform in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Today, I have decided to retire from OF. Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined,” she wrote. “I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever.”

After reaching a settlement with Shannon Sharpe, Gabriella Zuniga — the OnlyFans model who accused him of sexual assault — has announced her retirement from the platform. pic.twitter.com/qmcgOFkNkT — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 20, 2025

Since the lawsuit’s filing, the “Club Shay Shay” host has maintained his innocence, denying all accusations. Sharpe’s legal team previously called the case a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars,” claiming it was filled with “lies, distortions, and misrepresentations.”

Now, social media users are sharing their mixed reactions to the settlement news and Zuniga’s retirement.

TikTok creator @TheKempire noted, “the timleness of this retirement is not lost on me, and it just continues for social media to speculate, how much exactly did Shannon Sharpe settle for in this lawsuit?”

Sharpe has yet to make a public statement following the reported settlement.