Gabriella Zuniga retires from OnlyFans following Shannon Sharpe settlement

Gabriella Zuniga, who accused Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault, settled the $50 million lawsuit last week; now she's retiring.

Haniyah Philogene
Jul 21, 2025
Gabriella Zuniga, Shannon Sharpe Gabriella Zuniga, Gabriella Zuniga Shannon Sharpe lawsuit, Gabriella Zuniga OnlyFans, Gabriella Zuniga retired, Shannon Sharpe settlement theGrio.com
Shannon Sharpe attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In April 2025, a woman known as Jane Doe filed a $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe accusing him of sexual assault. In a statement following the allegation, Sharpe’s legal counsel, Lanny J. Davis & Associates, revealed that Jane Doe was a woman named Gabriella Zuniga, an OnlyFans content creator. Last week, Zuniga’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, revealed that the two parties had reached an undisclosed settlement. 

“I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,” Buzbee tweeted. 

Over the weekend, Zuniga reportedly announced her retirement from the subscription-based content platform in a since-deleted Instagram post. 

“Today, I have decided to retire from OF. Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined,” she wrote. “I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever.”

Also Read:Wife speaks out after New York man killed in MRI accident after necklace pulled him into machine

Since the lawsuit’s filing, the “Club Shay Shay” host has maintained his innocence, denying all accusations. Sharpe’s legal team previously called the case a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars,” claiming it was filled with “lies, distortions, and misrepresentations.”

Now, social media users are sharing their mixed reactions to the settlement news and Zuniga’s retirement. 

TikTok creator @TheKempire noted, “the timleness of this retirement is not lost on me, and it just continues for social media to speculate, how much exactly did Shannon Sharpe settle for in this lawsuit?”

Sharpe has yet to make a public statement following the reported settlement.

Also Read:WNBA All-Stars make statement with warmup shirts over CBA
Mentioned in this article:

More About: