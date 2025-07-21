Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

There is very sad news in the world of iconic Black television characters. According to TMZ and People, Malcolm-Jamal Warner reportedly died as a result of accidental drowning. According to People, Warner was in Costa Rica on a family vacation when he drowned. Warner was 54.

Warner came to prominence as part of the cast of the iconic 1980s television show, “The Cosby Show,” where he played the son of Heathcliff (Bill Cosby) and Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad), Theo Huxtable. His character, along with the entire cast, became symbolic of the upwardly mobile Black family unit and was one of the highest-rated television shows in America during its run.

After “The Cosby Show,” Warner starred in several television series, some as the star and others in supporting roles, like “Malcolm & Eddie” alongside Eddie Griffin and “Reed Between The Lines.” He played various character roles in shows like “Suits,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Community,” and a litany of others. He was nominated for an Emmy for his role on “The Cosby Show.”

Along with his television career, he also had a career in music and spoken word poetry, having released several albums, most recently 2022’s “Hiding in Plain View,” a project which netted him a Grammy nomination. He won a Grammy Award for his contribution to the Robert Glasper Experiment’s record, “Jesus Children,” in 2015.

Warner’s latest foray in the entertainment industry was a podcast called “Not All Hood,” launched in June 2024, which along with co-host Candace Kelley (Weusi Baraka was a previous co-host) aimed to take a “provocative look at the vastly different lived experiences and identities of Blacks in America” through interviews and in-depth conversations.

Through his role as Theo and his continued voice in the Black community, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was one of those faces and figures we all knew, appreciated, and respected for the years he presented in our living rooms during a time when seeing a character like his on television was a novelty. While the legacy of “The Cosby Show” may have taken a hit due to the allegations of assault levied at Bill Cosby, Warner and other members of the show were protective of its legacy as an example of positive Black imagery being broadcast to America and beyond. For that, Warner’s legacy will be enduring for what he was a part of and what he represented.

Warner leaves behind a wife and daughter, along with a litany of family and friends.

Rest in peace, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.