Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

In a public announcement on Friday, Southern University said that it has expelled the school’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi from the campus.

“The Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has been expelled from Southern University and A&M College,” said the university in a statement.

The announcement comes after a lengthy investigation into the chapter because of hazing that allegedly led to the death of the 20-year-old junior mechanical engineering student, Caleb Wilson.

The story originally made headlines in February after Wilson had reportedly participated in an un-sanctioned off-campus hazing ritual that ended with him collapsing and being taken to Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Southern University’s student affairs promptly began investigating the Beta Sigma chapter’s alleged violation and placed a temporary hold on its membership intake.

“The Division of Student Affairs conducted a disciplinary hearing to determine whether the chapter was responsible for violations of the student code of conduct, including hazing,” the Friday statement said. “The board found the chapter responsible, resulting in the expulsion of the chapter.”

Although the public announcement about Beta Sigma was recently made, a university spokesperson confirmed that the chapter’s expulsion has been in effect since April 24.

Now, as the new school year is set to begin, the University has also decided to remove any “privileges and rights” the fraternity once had with the Southern University.

“This includes the fraternity plot (i.e. benches, trees, monuments, etc.) and any other identifying items,” said the statement.