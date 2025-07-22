Tracee Ellis Ross, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and more celebrities react to Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death

Black Hollywood is grieving the loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Yesterday, the internet collectively gasped at the news of the “The Cosby Show” actor’s death after a drowning accident in Costa Rica.

Leaving behind a wife, daughter, and a litany of family and friends, Warner also leaves a legacy that spans generations of television viewers who grew up watching the actor on hit shows like “The Resident,” “Reed Between The Lines,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” and more. But beyond his impact as an actor, director, poet and musician, Warner hopes for his legacy to transcend the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

“I remember my mother said to me one time that, ‘Mr. [Bill] Cosby gave you immortality,’ so I know on one lane, there’s a legacy there. But because I’ve had this full life after that show, there’s another lane of legacy that I get to leave,” Warner told Melyssa Ford on the “Hot & Bothered Podcast. “There’s part of me that I will be able to leave this earth knowing — and people knowing — that I was a good person. I’m a good person because my dad’s a good person. It is possible to walk through this world and, with all of the darkness in the world, it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person.”

And as the Black community continues to grieve what feels like the loss of a cousin or family friend, the ongoing tributes from Warner’s friends and former co-stars affirm that he was in fact a good person.

Tracee Ellis Ross

“I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss. — via Instagram

Eddie Griffin

“My Heart is heavy right now… Rest easy my Brother for you have Won in Life and now you’ve won forever eternal bliss.” — via Instagram

Questlove

“He was an amazing soul who always took the time out to school me and talk about his experiences in life and the business. We always traded music and playlists with each other and despite all that he went through in life he expressed ZERO cynicism or bitterness in his journey and constantly lived in the present which dictated his future —he was never the guy stuck in a glory days bubble (but always graciously obliged me when I asked a gajillion questions of ‘what was it like back then?!!’).” — via Instagram

Sherri Shepherd

“As someone who grew up on TV, Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I’ve ever met in our business. To know Malcolm was to know a Renaissance man that possessed humor, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy! His passing is a true loss to the Hollywood community. He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much. To his family, friends and all who loved him—my heart is with you.” — in a statement, per AP News.

Jennifer Hudson

“Devastated by this news. Truly heartbroken! Rest well, king.” — on X

Jason Alexander

“Malcolm was someone you immediately trusted and wanted to know better. Our working time together was brief, but I was deeply touched by his heart and his beautiful spirit. I am gutted by his passing and wish his family and loved ones my deepest sympathy. This is just tragic.” — in a statement

Taraji P. Henson

“This one hurt. Malcolm, we grew up with you. Thank you for the art, the wisdom, the grace you gave us!!!!! You left the world better than you found it. Rest easy, king!!!! Your legacy lives far beyond the screen.” — via Instagram

Magic Johnson

“Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit ‘Cosby Show’ and continued to follow his career on shows like ‘Malcolm and Eddie’ and ‘The Resident.’ Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life and business. He will truly be missed. — on X

Jamie Foxx

“Speechless on this one rest in power, my brother.” — via Instagram

NAACP

″ #RestinPower to NAACP Image Award winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire. Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment. — on X

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center

“Malcolm was a brilliant, multi-faceted artist and an inspiring giver. We are grateful for his love for #TheKingCenter and the King legacy. And for the ways he showed his support, including as co-host of our 2023 Beloved Community Awards… Our thoughts and prayers are with Malcolm’s family during this very difficult time.” — on X

Debbie Allen

Malcolm, you are so loved. Gone too soon 🥲. Thank you for the joy, creativity and hope you brought the World. We will forever speak your name. – on Instagram

Angela Bassett

“When a special soul like @malcolmjamalwar leaves us far too soon, words fail to adequately describe the unimaginable grief. Malcolm was more than a gifted actor; he was a longtime friend. When I met him, he was a star on the show that was TV royalty, The Cosby Show. He warmly embraced me as a working actor who was trying to find my way. Even in his youth, Malcolm’s empathy, quiet strength, and his bright light surrounded us all. Then to have the opportunity to work with him again last year on @911onabc was a memorable full circle moment for us both. In this life, Malcolm is what’s known as a soulful artist whose deep commitment to his craft left an impression on me that has never faded. He carried the weight of cultural legacy with grace, and he always made space for others to shine. His light will remain in our hearts always. My prayers are with you and yours. Rest in perfect peace until we meet again.” – On Instagram

Beyoncé via Parkwood

“Rest in Power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.” – on Instagram Stories.

Tisha Campbell Martin

“I have been avoiding picking up my phone and social media all day. I just didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want your face to be the plastered and posted because then it would be REAL To his family and friends, my heart breaks for you. I just didn’t want to believe it. This one hurts. RIP MAL JAM. We truly lost one of the good ones. UGH!!!!!! Fly high” – on Instagram

Karen Malina White

“What a profound Karmic Relationship my friend. Thank you. 🙇🏽‍♀️ until we meet again ❤️ Love you Always in All Ways 😉 My deepest condolences to Pam Warner, his wife and daughter.” – On Instagram

Naomi Campbell

“With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to Malcolm-Jamal Warner. On the show, I played a college friend, and off the screen, we were all part of an institution that shaped a generation. The Cosby Show was a cultural cornerstone, and growing up with Theo his character felt like growing up with a friend. My deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to all of us who saw a part of ourselves in him,Theo has now left us, and we honor his memory. May he rest in the highest peace.” – On Instagram