How Kennedy Ryan became a bestselling romance author by unapologetically centering Black women

Kennedy Ryan doesn’t just write romance novels. She reshapes the genre with every book. As a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, her stories showcase Black women as complex, desirable, and fully human, starring in love stories that are tender, political, and deeply personal.

In an interview with theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford for the newest episode of Masters of the Game, Ryan opened up about her unconventional journey to literary stardom, the challenges she still faces despite her success, and the latest addition to her Skyland book series, Can’t Get Enough.

The North Carolina native and daughter of pastors, originally thought she’d go into journalism, but soon realized that being in war zones wouldn’t be for her. Instead, she worked diligently writing for non-profits and other family-style publications before investing all-out in her own writing career.

Kennedy Ryan unpacks her whirlwind journey to becoming a bestselling author and master of the romance genre with theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford. (Photo by TheGrio/Masters of the Game)

By centering Black women with depth, dignity, and joy, Ryan has carved out a lane for herself that didn’t exist when she first started. “I want Black women to be front and center,” she told theGrio. “I want us to see ourselves unambiguously… desired, chosen, and with joyful outcomes.”

It’s a bold mission that has resonated with readers across the country. Ryan’s books have made her a critically acclaimed author whose Before I Let Go is in development with Universal Television’s Peacock streaming platform. Her work has helped expand what’s possible in the world of romantic fiction, especially after becoming the first Black woman to win the highest honor in her genre- The RITA. But that success hasn’t come without resistance.

“I tell people all the time, I feel like every time I release a book, I’m starting over,” she shared. Despite critical acclaim and commercial wins, Ryan says some retailers still question whether her books will sell. “My publisher could say, ‘Kennedy’s doing really well… you should order more books,’ and they’ll say, ‘We’ll wait and see how she does.’”

Still, Ryan continues to prove them wrong.

Her stories include heroines living with lupus, dealing with mental health struggles, or navigating the world as dark-skinned, plus-size, or disabled. They offer the kind of representation rarely seen in mainstream romance. She calls her approach “from the margins to the center,” unapologetically putting those who are often sidelined at the heart of the narrative.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Kennedy Ryan poses with her book Grip during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

And she doesn’t shy away from real-world issues either. Ryan seamlessly weaves themes like gerrymandering, hair discrimination, and the CROWN Act into her books, all while delivering swoon-worthy love stories. “Romance is the most popular genre. It’s palatable, it’s digestible—so it’s the perfect place to have difficult conversations,” she tells theGrio.

But beyond the accolades and adaptations, Ryan is deeply committed to community. She uses her platform to uplift other Black writers, often shouting out their work in interviews and even working behind the scenes to help option their books for the big screen. “If I walk through a door, I want to hold it open. There’s room for all of us,” Ryan says.

In an industry that doesn’t always invest in Black stories with the resources they deserve, Kennedy Ryan is reminding the world that Black love sells, and more importantly, that Black lovers deserve happy endings.

Watch the full episode of Masters of the Game with Kennedy Ryan on theGrio TV’s cable channel at 8pm EST this Friday.