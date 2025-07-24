Taylor Rooks stunned the internet with her star-studded, super-secret wedding

Taylor Rooks just changed her status to married, and fans are still picking their jaws up off the floor. The sports journalist took a page from Beyoncé and Issa Rae’s book and hit fans with a surprise wedding announcement that left timelines reeling and secret crushes crumbling.

On Wednesday night, Rooks casually posted a carousel of photos of her and her mystery groom during their wedding. Captioned simply, “What a night. This is love,” the post sent social media users spiraling into equal parts confusion, adoration, and heartbreak.

Giving fans a glimpse into the ceremony, Rooks’ post revealed the evening’s star-studded guest list, including athletes Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Saquon Barkley, Donovan Mitchell, and stars like Coco Jones, Jack Harlow, Tinashe and Lala Anthony. Other notable attendees included journalists and media personalities Kayla Nicole, Scottie Beam and Rooks’ Two Personal podcast co-host Joy Taylor.

“The most amazing night,” commented Taylor, who also appeared to be a bridesmaid. “The speeches will never be topped. (Heart emoji) love you forever!”

Other stars like Angel Reese, Coco Gauff, H.E.R, Coco Gauff, Chloe Bailey and more flooded Rooks’ comment section with celebratory messages.

“congratulations (heart emojis)” Gauff wrote.

“You guys are such a beautiful couple!” Bailey added. “ I love you and i’m so happy for you.”

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. joined echoed fans’ surprise, commenting “Wait wtffffff”

In an interview with GQ, Rooks revealed that she got married on July 19 in New York City, surrounded by 190 friends and family. The no-phone, no-posting ceremony was designed to evoke vintage, timeless, and classic New York glamour. While internet detectives already speculated that Rooks married Shane Fowler, a Harvard Law alum, the sports journalist offered more details about their relationship. The couple reportedly met in his final year at Harvard Law. For the proposal, she says he created an elaborate scavenger hunt across the Big Apple that ended with a backroom dinner at their favorite pizza spot, Fini.

“He is so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real,” Rooks told the outlet, swooning over his vows, which she says “moved the entire room to tears.”

From the star-studded guest list to Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters” soundtracking their first dance to the after-party that reportedly went until 4 AM, it’s clear Rooks’ wedding was an intentionally intimate good time.

“I’m an incredibly private person because it’s important to have a life that belongs to you,” she concluded. “Our relationship belongs to us. Our love belongs to us, so it’s only right that the moment belonged to us.”

And honestly? We love that for her.