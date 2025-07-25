Ashy where? These sunscreens were made for melanin-rich skin

Yes, Black people need sunscreen. Yes, we get sun damage. And no, you shouldn’t have to look like Casper the Friendly Ghost just to protect your skin. Let’s be real: sunscreen hasn’t always been made with us in mind. But we’ve come a long way from the days of chalky SPF formulas that left deep complexions ashy, streaky, or grey. Thankfully, today’s beauty landscape includes Black-owned brands and inclusive formulations that actually cater to melanated skin. So if you’re looking to switch things up (or your usual SPF is breaking you out), these sunscreens get the job done without dulling your glow.

Undefined Beauty

(Photo: Undefined Beauty)

$22

From tinted Sun serums to a classic sunscreen to glowy sun protecting oils, Undefined Beauty is a Black-owned beauty that offers clean and inclusive products that boost, brighten and protect the skin barrier.

Undefined Beauty

Buttah Invisible Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 30

Photo: Buttah Skin

$26

Made for us, by us, this mineral sunscreen from Dorian Renaud’s melanin-minded brand blends like a dream, no ghosting, no fuss, just glow.

Buttah Invisible Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 30

Bolden Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 30

Photo: Bolden

$28

Developed by Black women for melanin-rich skin, this SPF is a mainstay for your skincare arsenal, simple, effective, and glow-boosting.

Bolden Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 30

Brownkind Sheer Facial Sunscreen SPF 40

Photo: Brownkind

$48

Luxury meets intentionality with this SPF. Brownkind’s sheer sunscreen is proof that sun protection can be chic, effective, and crafted with melanin in mind.

Brownkind Sheer Facial Sunscreen SPF 40

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50

Photo: Naturium

$22

Dewy skin without the greasy aftermath. Naturium serves us hydration, protection that llayers like skincare and gives your face that healthy, glassy finish.

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50

Naturium UV Reflect Antioxidant SPF 50

Photo: Naturium

$26

A high-powered SPF that’s working overtime. Packed with antioxidants and UV armor, this multitasker feels like skincare—but acts like a shield.

Naturium UV Reflect Antioxidant SPF 50

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30

Photo: Summer Fridays

$36

This mineral milk glides on like your favorite serum and wears like a second skin. Lightweight, breathable, and silky-smooth, without leaving a chalky residue

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30

Kiehl’s Better Screen™ UV Serum SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen with Collagen Peptide

Photo: Kiehl’s

$45

This serum-like SPF has collagen peptides and plays well under makeup or bare skin, offering protection that feels like skincare.

Kiehl’s Better Screen™ UV Serum SPF 50+

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Photo: Shiseido

$32

Pocket-sized and powerful. This clear stick glides on invisible, no matter your skin tone, and is the perfect travel companion for touch-ups on the go.

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Skin by Brownlee & Co. Broad Beam Glow 50

Photo: Skin by Brownlee & Co.

$28

Created by an esthetician who gets it, this oil-free SPF was designed to prevent breakouts and give your melanin-rich skin that radiant, never-greasy glow.

Skin by Brownlee & Co. Broad Beam Glow 50

Urban Hydration Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30 Moisture

Photo: Urban Hydration

$14.99

This Black-owned castor and shea-infused body lotion gives SPF coverage and serious moisture that is suitable for all skin types, especially those prone to dryness and irritation.

Urban Hydration Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30 Moisture

FentySkin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Photo: Fenty Skin

$42

Leave it to Rihanna to make sunscreen sexy. This cult fave delivers hydration, niacinamide benefits, and zero white cast in a refillable, eco-friendly package.

FentySkin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45

Photo: Cay Skin

$36

Winnie Harlow knows melanin needs love, and Cay Skin delivers. This glow-inducing SPF is rich in sea moss and niacinamide, giving skin that “just got back from vacation” sheen, even if you’ve been inside all week.

Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45