‘It’s an insult’: Gov. Wes Moore vows to take Trump to court for blocking FEMA aid to Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has vowed to take President Donald Trump to court after the president denied the governor’s request for FEMA disaster assistance relief following devastating floods in May.

“It’s an insult to Marylanders and the community still suffering in the aftermath of this storm,” Moore said in a video response to the Trump administration’s decision.

Moore explained that despite meeting the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “longstanding set of criteria,” the Trump administration said Maryland’s request was “not warranted.”

Trump’s denial of funds appears politically motivated. The administration approved disaster assistance funding for states controlled by Republicans, like Texas and Kentucky; however, states led by Democrats—Maryland, California, North Carolina, and Washington—were denied.

“When floods devastated Texas, the President jumped into action, crediting his good relationship with the governor for his swift response, and earlier this week, the President bragged about approving disaster declarations for states where he won elections,” said Jeremy Edwards, former deputy director of Public Affairs and press secretary at FEMA.

Edwards, who currently works at The Century Foundation, told theGrio, “Absent a clear explanation from the administration, it’s hard to imagine that his decision to deny Maryland’s request for assistance was not a political one.”

He added, “The bottom line is this: disasters don’t discriminate and neither should the President.”

Governor Moore said he will appeal the Trump administration’s denial of the request, but in the meantime, state officials will continue to be on the ground for “rebuilding efforts” in Western Maryland with use of the state disaster recovery fund.

“This isn’t about politics. This is about standing with our people,” said the nation’s only Black governor. He added, “While the federal government is saying you’re on your own here in Maryland, we’re saying we’re leaving no one behind.”