Russell Hornsby tears up remembering his mother: ‘She was so tired’ — and that fuels his work on ‘BMF’

At the PopViewers “Vibes & Views” screening in Downtown Los Angeles, the crowd gathered to watch episode 406 of “BMF”, one of the most buzzed-about shows on STARZ. But it was what came after the episode that left the strongest impression—a heartfelt and unflinching conversation between PopViewers CEO Chris Witherspoon and “BMF” star Russell Hornsby that gave a rare glimpse into his personal journey, his work ethic, and the deep emotional core of his performances.

As Charles Flenory on “BMF,” Hornsby portrays a complex figure who balances family, faith, and the pursuit of power in a dangerous world. But on this night, it was Russell—the man behind the character—who revealed the raw truths that drive his craft.

The Power of Personal Grief and Black Fatigue

Russell Hornsby opened up about the passing of his mother just a few months ago, a loss that shaped his perspective on both life and work. When the conversation turned to the emotional depth required for his role in “BMF,” Hornsby’s words carried the weight of personal experience.

“I lost my mother about six or five months ago,” Hornsby shared. “My mother used to always say when she had to pay bills, she would sit on the couch and first there would be this tornado just going through the house… ‘Why is the refrigerator open?’… ‘Y’all didn’t drink the rest of this’… ‘This is moldy now because y’all motherfuckers didn’t eat it.’ There would be just this human tornado, right?”

The room fell silent as Hornsby continued, his voice filled with emotion.

“And then she would sit down on the couch after she was tired. She would sit down on the couch and just exhale and all she would ever say is ‘I am tired.’ And so in that moment, I reminded myself of how tired my mother used to be. And then I reminded myself of how tired Black people are.”

For Russell Hornsby, the struggles of the everyday Black community—and the collective fatigue that so often goes unnoticed—became a constant source of inspiration in his acting.

“What you’re seeing is a manifestation of the collective pain and the collective fatigue that is in everyday people who are struggling… You take a little bit of yourself, you put a little blood out… but you remember all those times when Mama was tired. You remember seeing the sanitation worker at the end of the shift, at the bottom of the hill, when they would crack open that bottle of Miller High Life and just sit and drink. There’s fatigue. There’s pain there. Because a life is being lived—a life that oftentimes ends up being unfulfilled. That’s what you see up there.”

The audience felt the weight of his words, reminding everyone why Hornsby’s performances carry such emotional depth. His ability to channel real-world struggles into his characters is part of what makes his portrayal of Charles Flenory so compelling.

From Track Practice to Theater

Hornsby’s journey into acting didn’t follow the traditional path. Russell was initially drawn to athletics. But a high school dare led him into the world of theater—and it was a moment that changed everything.

“In high school, you know, I was always doing the school musical,” Hornsby recalled. “They did the fall play, then they would do the spring musical. In the fall, I was playing football, so I wouldn’t have time to do the play. But in the spring, I ran track—and once you get your workout done, you can just get out of there.”

That extra time after track practice allowed him to dive into theater. Hornsby performed in The Wiz, Godspell, and Grease—roles that would cement his love for the craft. But it wasn’t until a conversation with a friend that he made the decision to fully commit to acting.

“We were sitting in home room, and I said, ‘Man, I don’t know what I want to major in.’ And my boy—Jason Dillard—just looked at me and said, ‘Man, why don’t you do that acting s–t? They don’t do nothing.’” Taking his friend’s advice, Hornsby auditioned for Boston University and got in. His career was off to the races.

A Hustler’s Setback: Russell Hornsby’s Role That Got Away

Hornsby’s journey wasn’t without its setbacks. One of his most memorable stories involved an audition for “Copland”—a role that he booked… and then lost.

“I had to go audition for Copland. I was supposed to play a drug addict, crack addict, or whatever. You know, that normal stuff Black folks play in the movies,” he said, recalling his dedication to the part. “I walked from 110th Street to 57th Street, tripping and doing the thing and just getting into it.”

Hornsby’s commitment paid off—he landed the role. He excitedly called his mother with the good news, only for it to be followed by a devastating call days later.

“They told me I got replaced by Method Man.” The room chuckled in sympathy, but Hornsby took it in stride. “I still got paid, but I didn’t do the movie,” he said. “And I had to call my mama back and tell her, ‘Mom… what did you do?’ She said, ‘Oh, I just told Elaine and your godmother, and then I told Aunt Flossie…’”

Despite the disappointment, the experience taught Hornsby valuable lessons about resilience and the unpredictability of the industry.

The Future of BMF and Hornsby’s Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Da'Vinchi, Heather Zuhlke and guest speak at the Entertainment Showcase "Family. Legacy. Action. "BMF" Season Four: Exclusive Clips and Conversation" panel during the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

As “BMF” continues its fourth season, Hornsby’s portrayal of Charles Flenory continues to resonate with fans and critics alike. Set in the early 1990s, the series follows the rise of the Flenory brothers as they expand their drug empire in Atlanta. But beneath the action and crime, “BMF” is a deeply emotional and cultural story about family, legacy, and survival in a system stacked against them.

“I believe my acting just took it to another level,” Hornsby said, reflecting on how his approach to the craft has evolved. “I stopped being selfish and I was there to say, ‘Whatever, what do you need? We can make that happen.’”

As the stakes grow higher on “BMF”—with new characters like Michael Chiklis’s relentless DEA agent joining the mix—the legacy of the Flenory brothers continues to expand. The show isn’t just about crime; it’s about culture, the pursuit of the American Dream, and the complex relationships that define us.

For Russell Hornsby, the work isn’t just about playing a character—it’s about connecting deeply with the audience and carrying the stories of those who have come before him. “BMF” episode 7 is out now on STARZ.