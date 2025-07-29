Amazon Union Leader Chris Smalls detained, beaten, and choked in Israel during humanitarian aid trip

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is condemning the detainment and violent treatment of U.S. labor leader Chris Smalls after Israeli forces detained him while on a humanitarian aid mission over the weekend.

In a statement released via social media on Tuesday, July 29, the coalition confirmed Smalls’ fate after the humanitarian aid ship he had boarded, Handala, was intercepted.

“When he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals,” the statement explained. “They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back.”

The statement continued, “When his lawyer met with him, Chris was surrounded by six members of Israel’s special police unit. This level of force was not used against other abducted activists.”

It added, “We condemn this violence against Chris and demand accountability for the assault and discriminatory treatment he faced.”

The incident occurred on Saturday, when Israeli forces intercepted the Handala in international waters. The vessel was part of an effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. In total, 21 passengers, including Smalls, were detained. However, according to eyewitnesses and the Flotilla Coalition, Smalls was singled out during the raid and subjected to brutal force that was not used against any other passengers.

Smalls, who rose to national prominence in 2022 after successfully leading the unionization of an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, has become known as an American labor activist. On this mission, he was the only Black member of the aid delegation. His supporters say that makes the violence he faced all the more disturbing.

The coalition’s statement has fueled growing outrage online, particularly as no U.S. government officials have commented on the incident. Many have pointed out that Smalls is a U.S. citizen on a humanitarian mission, raising questions about why there has been no public outcry from the Trump administration or mainstream press.

Days before he was detained, he spoke remotely from a ship with the Real News Network about why he was taking on the endeavour, what it was like on board thus far, how they were staying safe, and his thoughts and feelings on the crisis.

“As a labor leader, as you mentioned, as a tax paying US citizen whose tax paying dollars is going towards the slaughtering of nearly half a million people in less than two years, I can no longer be complicit,” he told the outlet.

He added that he was well aware of the risks associated with the mission at hand, noting how this is considered one of the most dangerous military operations in the world, arguing that he has experience with that level of risk, given his background as a whistleblower and unionizing Amazon.

When asked the extremely grim question of what he would want his final message to be in the event that this was it, Smalls said, “The one thing I don’t want to happen is my kids being in the world that we live in right now. Every time a Palestinian child dies, a piece of humanity dies with it.”

He added, “We should be ashamed to sit by and stand by and watch these innocent people be slaughtered every day … Every day I opened up my Instagram, every day I opened up my Twitter or any social media platform, all we see is death. And I know as a father, as a civilian, I can’t stand with it. And it could be my last time talking or last time being on a mission forever. But I hope that people will remember and know that once again, this is a world that we do not want to live in, and that’s what we have to fight for, humanity. Gaza is showing us how to love.”