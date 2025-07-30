Former Vice President Kamala Harris finally makes decision about her political future—for now

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made public on Wednesday her long-awaited decision about her political future, announcing that, after careful consideration, she will not run for governor of California. The announcement clears a path for Democrats seeking the office and leaves the possibility for Harris to run for U.S. president again in 2028.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” Harris said in a statement. “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump, had previously told advisors that she would consider all options regarding whether to enter the 2026 California gubernatorial race and another White House run. Harris did not definitively say whether or not she would run for president in 2028; however, she shared, “For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office.”

The former attorney general of California and San Francisco said she would instead get “back out” and listen to the American people and help Democrats across the country amid the party’s exasperation over Trump and the Republican Party’s dominance in Washington, D.C. Harris said she would share more details in the “months ahead” about her plans post-vice presidency.

Reecie Colbert, a Democratic strategist who was an outsized voice supporting Harris’s 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, told theGrio she’s not surprised by the former vice president’s decision.

“California governor is not a consolation prize from the White House, and obviously her sights were set higher,” she explained.

Though polling indicated Harris was an overwhelming favorite to take the California governorship, Colbert noted, “I just don’t think that is something that you jump into because it’s a layup.”

In her statement, Harris suggested that she may take a different path from elected office to be an effective voice in the political arena.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Former US President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

“As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” said Harris.

Colbert said Harris’s statement left her “curious as to what she envisions being outside of the electoral politics” and “where she views her role.”

“There’s a thirst for real leadership, for specifics on how to fight Trump for specific actions. And so I think if she has ideas about that, then I think that her presence will be welcomed,” she told theGrio. “People want to know what exactly can be done and is being done to fight Trump. So I think there is certainly a void to fill.”

U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., a mentee of Harris, praised the former vice president for inspiring “countless women to run for office.”

“Her dedication has played a crucial role in shaping the next generation of leaders in our state, and I am deeply thankful for her guidance and support,” Kamlager-Dove said in a statement to theGrio. “Kamala Harris is a giant in California politics. She hasn’t just broken barriers—she’s shattered glass ceilings time and again.”

If Harris were to run for president again, she would already have an advantage as the most recent Democratic nominee and the most name ID among the crop of Democrats expected to enter the race.

Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove said that as the country embarks on a “fight for our democracy,” everyone, including Harris, has an “important role to play.” She added, “Although Kamala Harris is not running for governor, I am confident that she will remain a courageous leader during this critical time. I am proud to stand alongside her in this fight.”

Colbert said a strength for Harris’s candidacy is that she has already received 75 million votes in the 2024 election and has two general elections under her belt.

However, with names like Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Congressman Ro Khanna of California being names frequently mentioned for prospective 2028 presidential runs, Colbert notes that an expected wide field of candidates could be challenging for Harris.

She added, “It’s not going to be a coronation in 2028. I think it is going to be another slugfest like how it was in 2019 [and] 2020.”