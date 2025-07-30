President Trump reportedly ‘seriously considering’ pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A source from the Trump administration says President Donald Trump is considering extending a presidential pardon to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Deadline reports that Trump is “seriously considering” pardoning Combs following his partially guilty verdict in his federal trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution.

Trump has reportedly publicly entertained the idea of pardoning the Bad Boy Records mogul in “an Oval Office gaggle.” However, after the jury found Combs guilty on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, other insiders told the outlet that the idea went from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

While the White House has not confirmed these reports, the news comes after Combs made another request to be released on bail. On July 28, the rapper reportedly asked a judge to release him on a $50 million bond while he awaits sentencing for his federal conviction. Combs’ sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for Oct. 3, where he could receive two to five years in prison.

In their recent filing, Combs’ legal team argued that there “are exceptional circumstances warranting a departure from mandatory detention.”

“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” Marc Agnifilo and Diddy’s other lawyers stated, per Billboard. “In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john.”.

“There has literally never been a case like this one, where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult long-term girlfriend,” Diddy’s lawyers write. “Mr. Combs is incarcerated while everyone else involved in this identical conduct – his girlfriends, the [prostitutes], the agency’s leaders, the porn stars and others – walk free, as they should.”

At the time of Combs’ conviction, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the rapper must stay in jail until sentencing. Now, in light of the new proposal, Judge Subramanian gave the prosecution and the defense until July 30 to submit a proposal regarding Combs’ release.

“As we said in court, this jury gave him his life back,” Agnifilo concluded. “And he will not squander his second chance at life, nor would he do anything to further jeopardize his seven children not having a father, and four of his children not having a parent at all,”