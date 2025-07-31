Diddy wants out of jail — and his lawyers just filed a new motion claiming he’s no criminal, just a ‘voyeur’

Diddy is not giving up just yet.

Late Wednesday evening, the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul filed a new motion to overturn the two counts stemming from the Mann Act in his conviction, TMZ reported. If not, he’d like a new trial based on those charges.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, his legal team is seeking an acquittal because, while the Mann Act relates to the transportation of people across state lines for sex, they allege that it doesn’t apply to him.

On Wednesday, July 2, after a nearly seven-week-long federal trial in New York City that included high-profile witness and ex-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, his attorneys are now claiming he hasn’t done the things the Mann Act covers.

Throughout the trial, as the jury heard several testimonies from Cassie, a Jane Doe, and multiple male sex workers hired to participate in sex parties, no one actually said Diddy engaged in sexual activity with the sex workers. He was only described as watching or recording the encounters.

Many, including Cassie, also testified that he wasn’t the one arranging the encounters or handling the payment. He also never received payment, which his attorneys claim may make him the only person convicted under the Mann Act who hasn’t.

Either way, his attorneys are claiming that his role in the alleged encounters was voyeurism, which they said, “multiple state courts have held that paying for voyeurism — to watch other people have sex — is not prostitution.”

The new motion arrives just days after the music executive filed a motion asking for release on a $50 million bond ahead of his sentencing in October. His attorneys are arguing that the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is an unsafe and unfit environment to house him.

“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” his attorney Marc Agnifilo said. “In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend.”