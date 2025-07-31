Kyrie Irving on why he rejects the ‘YN’ term to describe Black males: ‘I love myself too much’

Kyrie Irving is many things: an NBA star, former flat-earther, partner, father, and a millennial. But he is not a “YN.”

During a recent livestream, the 33-year-old Dallas Mavericks point guard rejected the viral term, which is shorthand for “young n—,” that has become popular among Black youth online to describe young Black males and expressed his reservations with its popularity.

“I don’t support that YN generation y’all,” he said in a clip circulating online. “I’m apologizing a head of time if you’re a YN and you love that name bro, but that YN … I’m good bro, I’m good bro. I love God too much.”

He added, “I love God too much to be a YN. I’mma just put it at that bro. Like I love myself too much to be a YN.”

Instead, he said you could call him an “Unc” or an “OG,” but miss him with the YN label.

“We have a common enemy and ya’ll wanna kill our own people,” he said.

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving says he does not support the “YN generation” or the term “YN” 👀



“I love God too much to be a YN, I love myself too much to be a YN bro… You can call me Unc, Y-OG”pic.twitter.com/BHXHicPiNY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 30, 2025

In recent months, the term has become a very common occurrence online. In most cases, individuals are playfully calling out the antics of the younger generation when they use the term. However, Irving is among Black individuals who object to using the term in any capacity.

While heavy in pop culture from music to film and TV, and social media, there are still many who find the n-word term derogatory, even when used among Black people, especially as it’s still used by non-Black people against Black people.

Irving went on to say he supports the OGs who are “putting the morals and principles into these youngins and putting their best foot forward and being family men.”

“But yeah that generation, this Young N, I’m good, bro,” he continued. “Y’all can have that name. Y’all can have that sh—. I don’t want nothing, I don’t want anything to do with it.”

No stranger to hot takes that send the internet into shambles, Irving’s position this time seems to have struck a chord. Since the clip began circulating, many in the comments have agreed with his stance.

“Kyrie said nothing but facts,” a user on X replied.

Another on the same platform added, “I feel this all day long. Nothing but negative, everything comes with that word.”

Although there are still plenty who disagree, noting the term was initially just playful, and that even OG, which could mean “original” or “original gangsta” depending on who you ask, works the same way.

And there are nearly just as many who simply just don’t think it’s that serious.

“It’s not that deep,” wrote another user on X.