Sha’Carri Richardson’s boyfriend, Christian Coleman, addresses her recent arrest for domestic violence

On July 27, Sha’Carri Richardson was reportedly arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to a police report, Richardson’s boyfriend and US sprinter Christian Coleman was the victim in the incident, per the New York Times.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all around,” Coleman said in a statement, per USA Today. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested.”

News of Richardson’s arrest surfaced on August 2 after media outlets obtained the police report. The athlete was reportedly taken into custody after video footage showed Richardson repeatedly shoving Coleman during a heated argument as they went through TSA. Despite Coleman de-escalating the incident and declining to press charges, officers told him they had no choice but to arrest Richardson.

Richardson was released from custody, and the case was ultimately dismissed.

“I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love,” Coleman continued.

Coleman and Richardson who are both part of Star Athletics, run by coach Dennis Mitchell, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2024 and have previously shared little teasers of their relationship on social media.

“She’s a human being and a great person. She just has a lot of things going on,” Coleman concluded. “A lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. Because she’s one of one. … I know that it’s been a tough journey for her this year. But she’s going to bounce back. Like I said, I see it every day. She’s the best female athlete in the world, and she’s going to be just fine. She’s going to be good. I’m going to be good, too.”