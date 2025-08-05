DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo celebrate a ‘deeply spiritual’ wedding

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo are officially married! Over the weekend, they tied the knot in a lakeside ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

“So often people look at a wedding as the end of a love story, but it’s just the beginning. We wanted this event to capture that, so people can really experience our love for one another,” Franklin told People Magazine.

Castillo added: “The vision was to create an experience that felt deeply meaningful and reflective of who we are, not just as individuals, but as a couple.”

Franklin described the ceremony as a reflection of their love story. From a candlelit walkway to a harpist and a violinist, Castillo says every detail was “intentional.” The celebrity trainer walked down the aisle to violinist Jeremy Green, playing “Goodness of God” in a lace Galia Lahav gown inspired by her Hispanic heritage. Meanwhile, Franklin sported a classic Giorgio Armani tux.

The lakeside ceremony was led by famous pastor Touré Roberts, with stars like Kelly Rowland, Tim Witherspoon, LeToya Luckett, Taleo Coles, Israel Houghton, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Tyler Lepley, Robin Thede, and more bearing witness to their matrimony.

“We spoke from the heart,” Franklin said of their traditional and personal vow exchange. “I wanted everything I said to come from God and my heart.”

After making “promises for a lifetime,” the couple celebrated their union in a reception that offered “a blend of timeless elegance, romance, and warmth,” a menu that fused Franklin’s African-American and Castillo’s Dominican cultures.

“We really wanted to highlight the Dominican culture and the African American culture and bring those two worlds together,” Franklin explained. “Because that’s part of our story, and we want the wedding to leave guests having experienced our story.”

During the reception, Franklin surprised his wife with a live performance from gospel artist MAJOR, who sang “Why I Love You” for their first dance. Similarly, the couple incorporated different aspects of their spirituality into the wedding by inviting guests to highlight meaningful scripture and leave messages in a Bible, which served as their guestbook.

“It’s important to me that our guests feel the presence of God throughout the entire day. I keep saying I want this wedding to be a testimony of God’s goodness,” Castillo shares. “More than anything, I wanted it to feel like a true celebration of connection and a beginning. The end of an era, but the beginning of something really sacred and beautiful forever.”

Franklin and Castillo got engaged in December 2024, after one year of dating, which he described as “magical.” This marks Franklin’s second marriage—he was previously married for nine years to actress Meagan Good before their divorce in 2021.

Now, the newlyweds are excited to step into this new chapter together.

“There’s something really beautiful about knowing we get to grow and evolve and walk through every season of life together. From the ordinary moments to the extraordinary ones, we get to witness each other’s lives,” Castillo says. “I’m looking forward to creating a home with him filled with love, purpose, and faith. Building a life that reflects our values and ultimately giving God the glory.”