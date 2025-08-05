Regina King launches wine brand ‘MianU’ inspired by her late son Ian Alexander Jr

A new Black-owned wine has entered the market, and this time, Regina King owns it.

On the fifth day of Black Business Month, the award-winning actress released MianU, “a vibrant orange wine crafted to complement everything from casual gatherings to special celebrations,” in honor of her late son Ian Alexander Jr.

“It was lan who first introduced me to orange wine,’ King wrote on Instagram. “Its playful and complex flavors capture his taste and talent for transforming everyday moments into something exceptional. Inspired by lan’s deep love for art, flavor, and the people around him, I created a wine that celebrates the beauty of connection.”

King lost her only son to suicide in January 2022, just days after his 26th birthday. Alexander Jr. was her first and only son, whom she shared with her ex-husband, music producer Ian Alexander Sr.

(Photo: MianU Wines)

“When I look at all of the work and everything that we and Ian put into trying to move through the depression … I mean, he’s pure joy and pure light,” King said of her son in a 2024 Harper’s Bazaar interview. “But he was struggling so much … One of the things I’ve learned on this journey is that gratitude and sadness are not mutually exclusive; they’re always working at the same time.”

Now, three years later, she is celebrating her son’s legacy through MianU wines.

“I want to celebrate how he makes me feel,” King explained in a video “That’s the birth of this wine; it’s a celebration of Ian and all of [the things] that you can’t explain because it’s something that you feel….My son helped me to embrace imperfections, finding the beauty in the bruises.”

MianU, which sounds like “me and you,” is an intentional play on words that honors her son and celebrates the brand’s belief that “every moment can be extraordinary when shared with the right people and the right wine.”

“MianU isn’t just about wine – it’s about crafting experiences that remind us of the importance of community, creativity, and joy. It’s a wine born out of love, driven by Ian’s passion for living life fully, and designed to inspire others to do the same,” she continued on Instagram. “Whether through sharing a bottle of wine, connecting over art, or simply celebrating the special moments with those we care about, MianU brings people together and honors Ian’s lasting impact.”

Made from white grapes fermented on their skins, the orange wine is rooted in centuries-old winemaking traditions from the Republic of Georgia. Described as 75% Gewürztraminer (a German wine), 25% Chardonnay, MianU is described to pair well with fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables, hard cheeses, and bolder, spiced dishes.

Shoppers can feel the magic of “MianU” for $34.00 on mianuwines.com