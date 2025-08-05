‘Tiny Desk’ producer assures fans show is not shutting down despite funding cuts to public media

NPR has long been home to some of the most beloved programs in media, and “Tiny Desk” is at the top of that list. But, after Congress greenlit former President Donald Trump’s request to slash federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), effectively forcing its closure, questions arose about the vitality of the over 1,500 local public radio and TV stations, including NPR, that relied on funding from the organization.

“The ripple effects of this closure will be felt across every public media organization and, more importantly, in every community across the country that relies on public broadcasting,” said Katherine Maher, president and CEO of NPR, in a statement earlier this month.

The impact is especially heavy for rural stations that depend on CPB support. But fans of “Tiny Desk” can breathe a little easier—for now. Over the weekend, longtime “Tiny Desk” host and producer Bobby Carter responded to growing concerns about the show’s future amid the shake-up.

“I’ve heard from many friends, family, and audience members who are worried that NPR/Tiny Desk is shutting down,” Carter wrote on his Instagram story. “It is not. Unfortunately, CPB is shutting down. I encourage everyone to support Public Media and donate. I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages. They have been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

According to NPR, the federal government funds only 1% of its operational costs, with the remaining budget coming from corporate sponsorships, programming fees, donations, and more. In light of the federal budget cuts, NPR has filed a lawsuit challenging the government’s decision to pull CPB’s funding.

Despite the uncertainty, “Tiny Desk” has been steadily expanding its reach. Since launching in 2008, the show has spotlighted everyone from budding talent to global superstars. Now it has recently introduced “Tiny Desk Radio,” a new weekly show hosted by Carter and Anamarie Sayre.

So while the broader landscape of public broadcasting is in flux, music lovers can rest easy knowing that “Tiny Desk” is still rocking us as long as we keep rocking with it.