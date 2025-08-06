Teyana Taylor announces vocal surgery, steps back to heal: ‘This moment hurts’

Teyana Taylor opened up to her followers about her health. On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate star revealed she will be stepping back from public appearances to address “some vocal challenges” she has been quietly dealing with “for a while now.”

“After a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable, but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

While she says her healing sabbatical will not delay the release of her fourth studio album, “Escape Room,” it will impact her upcoming appearance on Michelle Obama’s “IMO” podcast, which was set to be recorded live in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.

“That honestly breaks my heart,” she admits. “I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for y’all. I’ve poured so much of myself into this next chapter—especially the Escape Room, which is still dropping August 22! So no worries there, it’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created. And the timing… It’s not lost on me.”

In addition to her podcast taping and album release, Taylor’s health update precedes the September 26 premiere of her latest film project, “One Battle After Another,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Wood Harris, and others.

“Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘Escape Room’ one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith,” she said, reflecting on the timing. “This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision. But please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout, and when I return, it’ll be 1 with even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me.”

While she did not offer a timeline on her return, Taylor shared her appreciation for her community’s support “through it all.”

“Thank you…for the grace, the love, and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this-stronger, softer, and singing again,” she concluded.