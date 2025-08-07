The Weather Channel announces ‘Katrina 20’: A commemorative look back at Hurricane Katrina’s devastating impact

ATLANTA, August 5, 2025 – The Weather Channel today announced the premiere of “KATRINA 20,” a powerful new documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The special, hosted by The Weather Channel‘s Senior National Correspondent Justin Michaels, will premiere on Sunday, August 24, at 8 PM ET on The Weather Channel.

“KATRINA 20” offers a comprehensive and poignant reflection on one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history. The documentary revisits the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Katrina two decades later, exploring its profound effects on communities and individuals.

Viewers will witness inspiring stories of survival and resilience, tracing the journeys of those directly affected and examining the long-term aftermath of the storm. The documentary will also feature a brand new IMR (immersive mixed reality) segment using The Weather Channel’s award-winning technology to illustrate how a hurricane with similar characteristics would impact the Gulf Coast present-day and what advancements have been put in place over the past 20 years.

“Hurricane Katrina left an indelible mark on our nation’s history, and with ‘Katrina 20,’ we aim to honor the memories of those lost, celebrate the spirit of survival, and reflect on the enduring lessons from this tragedy,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel. “This documentary is a crucial look back, but also a vital look ahead at how we can better prepare for future weather events.”

In conjunction with the documentary, The Weather Channel will also launch “Voices of Katrina“—a cross-platform social media campaign designed to spotlight real, personal stories of resilience, survival, and recovery from those who lived through the storm and its aftermath. This initiative will serve as a powerful companion to the network’s on-air coverage, humanizing the long-lasting impact of the disaster through first-person testimony. Participants are encouraged to share their personal stories on social media using the hashtag #VoicesofKatrina. Top stories may be featured on The Weather Channel’s social media platforms and on-air during Hurricane Katrina’s anniversary week.

Don’t miss “KATRINA 20” on The Weather Channel, Sunday, August 24, at 8 PM ET. Viewers can also catch replays of the documentary throughout Hurricane Katrina’s anniversary week beginning August 25th live on The Weather Channel and on demand via The Weather Channel Streaming TV App.



ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation’s only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2024, 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel also won the 2025 Emmy Award for Best Breaking News for its Hurricane Helene landfall coverage. The Weather Channel Streaming TV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com