Ciara and Russell Wilson are bringing the story of the richest Black girl in America to theaters in ‘Sarah’s Oil’

This November, a little-known chapter of Black history is getting the cinematic spotlight it deserves.

This week, Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer of its upcoming film “Sarah’s Oil.” Based on a true story, the film recounts the life of Sarah Rector, an African-American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s who believed in and, ultimately, discovered oil beneath the land allotted to her by the state.

“Sarah’s Oil is a film that is truly a labor of love,” Julie Rapaport, Head of Film, Production and Development at Amazon MGM Studios told Deadline. “We’re honored to take part in telling the inspiring true story of Sarah Rector, and we cannot wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

The movie stars Haitian-American rising talent Naya Desir-Johnson as Rector and pulls from Tonya Bolden’s book “Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America,” which traces Rector’s journey from a rural childhood to becoming the nation’s first African-American female millionaire at just 11 years old.

Behind the lens, the project has heavy hitters steering the ship. Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, produced the film through their company, “Why Not You Productions,” teaming up with Amazon Studios to bring Rector’s story to life.

“Remember her name…Sarah,” Ciara captioned with a post of the film’s trailer. “Let’s share her Faith based story with the world!”

“Sarah’s Oil” is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 7, 2025. As one user commented under Ciara’s post, “We’re pulling up to the theatre like we did SINNERS!!!”