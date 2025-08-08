‘I love Norbit’: Eddie Murphy ranks his movies and defends Razzie-winning film

Eddie Murphy doesn’t care what critics have to say about his projects. In a recent interview with Speedy Morman, the actor reflected on his decades-long career and his projects. When asked to list his best films, the “Boomerang” star joked that it would be easier to list his worst movies, which prompted a conversation about his highly criticized 2007 film “Norbit.”

“I love Norbit,” he told Morman. “Norbit came out right after I got the Oscar nomination. So, there were articles [that were] like, ‘How can he get an Oscar? He did this.’ They’re two different movies.”

“I wrote it with my brother Charlie. We think ‘Norbit’ is funny. They gave me a Razzie for worst actor, worst actress, and worst actor of the decade for that … Come on, that s**t ain’t that bad. To this day, I like it. Stuff in ‘Norbit’ makes me laugh,” he continued.

Of his extensive catalogue of work, the actor believes that “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” and “Holy Man” are his worst films. On the contrary, Murphy thinks some of his best projects are “Coming to America,” “Shrek,” “48 Hours,” “Dreamgirls,” and “The Nutty Professor,” which he says best represent him as an actor.

“The Nutty Professor, has a bunch of stuff in it. All these different characters, and they have to play different stuff. You know, there’s some serious kind of sweet heartfelt stuff in it…it’s stuff that’s just completely insane in it,” he concluded. “And if I had to take one movie to represent my whole [career] it would be The Nutty Professor, I think.”

Murphy, who previously won theGrio’s “Icon Award,” reflected on almost 50 years in the entertainment industry and how the landscape has changed.

“I have been in this business for 47 years,” Murphy said as previously reported by theGrio. “It was a whole different show business back then. The only young people you would see were the Jackson 5, ‘Good Times,’ and ‘Sanford and Son,’ which were the only Black people you would see on TV. Sidney Poitier was the only one in the movies. We had no Black makeup artists, producers, writers and directors. We have all of that now.”