What to know about DeKalb County, Ga. officer, David Rose, killed in CDC, Emory shooting

A 33-year-old Georgia police officer is dead after trying to stop an active shooter on Friday evening near the campuses of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Emory University.

The DeKalb County officer was identified as David Rose. Rose, a rookie cop who had been on the job for almost a year, responded to the shooting and was critically injured. He later died of his injuries at Emory University Hospital, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Officer David Rose who was tragically killed in the line of duty,” the DeKalb County Police Department said in a public statement. “Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger was he diligent in his duty to protect our community.”

The department added, “We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Rose’s family, friends, fellow DeKalb County officers, and law enforcement community during this most difficult time. #WeAreDKPD.”

Rose joined the police department in September 2024. According to AJC, he previously worked as a jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office from August 2021 to September 2021 before he voluntarily resigned.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens shared that Rose, a husband and father of two with a son on the way, served in the U.S. Marines before joining the DeKalb Police Department.

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 3: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Police say one person was killed and four others injured in the shooting and the suspect, Deion Patterson, has been captured. Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

“Officer Rose bravely responded to the active shooter incident on Emory’s campus and lost his life while protecting so many others,” said Mayor Dickens. “Officer Rose’s passing is a stark reminder that every day, law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and this dedication deserves our respect and gratitude.”

The shooter, who has not been identified, was found dead of a gunshot wound. It is not clear if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot or at the hands of Officer Rose. A motive has not yet been determined.

Gunshots reportedly hit at least four CDC buildings during the Friday evening incident, leaving many fearful, particularly employees at the CDC, the nation’s largest public health agency, and the Emory University community.

CDC Director Susan Monarez, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced to employees that agency workers will all work from home on Monday as a result of the shooting, as the federal public health agency evaluates security. The Trump administration’s DOGE agency, led by Elon Musk, forced employees back to the office earlier this year.

“The active shooter incident near our campus today has understandably brought fear, anger and worry to all of us. I want to express my deep appreciation for your professionalism and resilience during this time,” said Monarez.

The CDC director expressed condolences to Officer Rose’s family and friends. “I admire the bravery and dedication it takes to face these situations head on,” Monarez said.