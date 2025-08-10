UEFA criticized for tribute to Palestinian soccer player, which left out cause of death.

The UEFA Europa League is receiving backlash from its players for its response to the death of Palestinian national soccer player Suleiman Al-Obaid.

The Palestine Football Association confirmed on August 6 that international player Al-Obeid was killed in Gaza by Israeli forces while waiting for humanitarian aid to come to the Gaza Strip. According to his family, he was killed by a tank shell. He was 41 years old.

UEFA posted its own tribute to Al-Obeid on X, but left out the cause of his death.

Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pelé'.



A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times. pic.twitter.com/wGSXCq2ceo — UEFA (@UEFA) August 8, 2025

“Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times,” the organization wrote.

This led to calls from X users for UEFA to acknowledge Al-Obeid’s death in connection to the war on Palestinians in Gaza. The issue of humanitarian aid is on the minds of many as more stories come out about starvation in Gaza. The United Nations reported last month that two out of three famine thresholds have been reached already, and that the population there is approaching the third threshold, “widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease.”

The UN also reported that almost 1,400 Palestinians in Gaza, like Al-Obeid, have been killed while waiting for humanitarian aid. Most have been killed by Israeli forces, but some have also been killed or injured by airdrops of aid that hit people as they come down.

The most prominent voice criticizing UEFA for the post was the Egyptian Liverpool star, Mohamed “Mo” Salah. He quoted UEFA on X, and said, “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

UEFA has not made a follow-up statement about Al-Obeid.

The PFA said in June that almost 800 athletes had been killed since October 2023. The organization reported after Al-Obeid’s death that 321 Palestinians associated with the PFA specifically have been killed. This includes athletes, coaches, administrators, referees, and club board members.



