Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, and Natasha Rothwell cap off MVAAFF with ‘IMO’ podcast taping

Former First Lady Michelle Obama closed out the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) with a live podcast taping and an update on the viral “Who TF Did I Marry?” project.

On Saturday, August 9, Obama and her brother Craig Robinson were joined by actress Natasha Rothwell during a live taping of their “IMO” podcast at MVAAFF, Variety reported. During the wide-ranging conversation, Rothwell discussed her career from the days of studying acting in college to writing for “SNL,” to “Insecure” and beyond.

“I did not know I would be a famous person,” she said, per Variety. “I had no desire to be.”

“The White Lotus” star also gave an update on her highly anticipated adaptation of Tareasa “Ressa Tessa” Johnson’s viral TikTok story about unearthing her husband’s web of lies, “Who TF Did I Marry?” Rothwell said that after winning a six-way bidding war for the rights to the story with her “fledgling” Big Hattie Productions company, she had the chance to connect over FaceTime with Johnson.

“I’m thrilled to produce the story and play the role,” she said. “It’s in line with the mission of centering marginalized voices, lifting them up, and hopefully helping people at the end of the day. We’re pitching it next week. The Hollywood process is long and arduous, but hopefully we’ll be on set this time next year.”

She added, “I was blown away that she fearlessly was telling the story and still believed in love after that.”

The conversation followed a week that brought Black Hollywood elites, luminaries, and notables to the historic Oak Bluffs neighborhood on Martha’s Vineyard island to celebrate Black film, creators, and storytellers.

Festival goers got to see exclusive clips from Spike Lee’s upcoming “Highest 2 Lowest” with the filmmaker on hand, watch footage from Tracee Ellis Ross’ new travel show “Solo Traveling” with Ross, witness the Black maternal health documentary featuring narration by Viola Davis, “The Ebony Canal,” and Dave Chappelle screened his unreleased documentary “Live In Real Life.” Meanwhile, familiar faces like Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Courtney B. Vance, Mara Brock Akil, Devale Ellis, Issa Rae, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Reverend Al Sharpton were spotted among panels, attending screenings, and at events.

This year’s festival also wound things down with a tribute to Debbie Allen and “A Different World,” and Rae fittingly closed the festival with a preview of Part 2 of the documentary “Seen & Heard,” which brings to life the Black legacy in television.

During her podcast taping, Obama gushed about returning to the Vineyard during such a joyful and bustling time.

“This is a special place for us, because, as you all know, this is where we come to enjoy being us,” she said, per the New York Times.