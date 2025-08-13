Diana Ross steps down as godmother of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas cruise ship

Diana Ross will not be the godmother of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas after all.

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, her team confirmed she would no longer be able to participate in the ship’s upcoming naming voyage, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear,” her representative said, per People magazine.

The disappointing update arrives after the 81-year-old legendary musician was announced as the new ship’s godmother in June. The initial announcement revealed Ross would preside over the newest Icon-class ship’s christening during a three-day showcase voyage departing on Wednesday, August 20, from Port Canaveral, Florida, with a stop at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean CEO and president Michael Bayley said in a release that he “couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross.”

“I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family,” she said in the release. “Having spent years creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

Speaking to People magazine about the honor, she said, “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents — peace, adventure and awe. When Royal Caribbean reached out to invite me to be the godmother of Star of the Seas, I knew it was something truly special.”

She added that her whole family, including her kids and grandkids, had been invited to join her during the christening voyage.

“That’s really what this ship is all about — joy and family fun,” she said.

In the world of cruises, the role of godmother is steeped in maritime tradition. For centuries, ships have been bestowed with blessings for safe passage, prosperity, and protection, often marked by a ceremonial champagne christening.

Today, cruise lines often choose women who embody inspiration, achievement, and global appeal. Royal Caribbean has previously honored several Black women in this role, including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and, more recently, Whoopi Goldberg, who was named godmother of the viral Serenade of the Seas, which embarked on a nine-month world cruise last year.

In response to Ross pulling out, Royal Caribbean said it was “disappointed” but “excited” to name a new godmother soon.

Meanwhile, Ross, who just completed an arena tour in July in the U.K., is slated to start her “Beautiful Love” tour in the U.S. on August 16, in Saratoga, California.