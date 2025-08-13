Mattel releases another Venus Williams Barbie doll, this time honoring gender pay equity

Barbie collectors will soon be able to get their hands on a new doll inspired by tennis legend Venus Williams.

This doll, according to the Barbie Instagram page, celebrates Williams’ tennis achievements as a seven-time Grand Slam champ and as an advocate for gender pay equity. It will be released this week as a part of the brand’s “Inspiring Women” line. The doll’s outfit is based on her uniform from her win at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships to honor the first time the tournament’s prize pots were equal for men and women.

The packaging for the Barbie features Williams’ quote, “You have to believe in yourself even when no one else does. That makes you a winner right there.”

The toy manufacturing company Mattel released a doll for Williams last year, ahead of the 2024 summer Olympics, for a collection called “Barbie Role Models,” which included Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medalist gymnast Rebeca Andrade and French boxer and 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely among its “nine trailblazing athletes.” Venus told theGrio in a statement then that she was honored to be chosen for the collection.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” Williams said. “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

The new Williams doll will be available on August 15 and will retail for $38.