Halle Berry playfully shades ex-husband David Justice on her birthday after his comments about her not being ‘motherly’

It must be nice to be Halle Berry. Not only has she long been considered one of the most beautiful people in the world, she also still manages to be the topic of conversation even for people who have been out of her life for over two decades. Such is the case for Berry’s ex-husband, former Major League Baseball All-Star and multiple World Series’ champ, David Justice, who despite being a rich-and-famous professional athlete is still more famously known for being married to Halle Berry in the early 1990s than his own career.

That infamous marriage came up as part of a wide-ranging discussion with Justice on the “All The Smoke” podcast. In his defense, there’s no conversation with the 59-year-old Justice that doesn’t include some discussion about Berry and what it was like being a part of what was—at the time—such a high profile relationship. Justice initially acknowledged that, maybe, their relationship could have gone the distance if they’d done some work.

“We probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it. And we never had any major issues like that. It’s just that I was young and had only been in, honestly, one real relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.” Good start there, Dave. But then he said the things.

“So, in my mind I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, you know. And then I’m thinking okay if we have kids, you know, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with? At that time as a young guy she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues.”

You never know who’s paying attention to these interviews, but as it turns out, Halle Berry was paying attention to that one. Or at least somebody from her team made sure that Berry got the parts about her from the interview because on her 59th birthday—today—while celebrating with family and such, she made a little time to let off a not-so-stray shot at Justice’s comments about her.

In a carousel of images posted to her Instagram account are pictures of Berry in various states of joy and celebration, including a shot of she and longtime partner Van Hunt, a card labeled “Mom” on it complete with a caption that reads, “Phew…! Cooking, cleaning and mothering”

I guess she saw the interview. Nothing like a little not-so-subtle nod to a life lived many years ago that didn’t suit while enjoying being a partner and a mother decades later, celebrating the good life on your birthday.

Happy 59th birthday, Halle Berry!