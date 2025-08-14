WATCH: Denzel Washington explains why “all money ain’t good money” in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

In this sit-down with TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright keep it real about their new film Highest to Lowest — from “all money ain’t good money” to how class and success can shift friendships in the Black community. The Hollywood heavyweights break down why telling an authentic story matters, and how the film speaks to bigger questions about truth, unity, and what we truly value as a people.
