Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about dating advice from the Obamas and a nightmare first date

Ever wondered what it would be like to have Barack and Michelle Obama on speed dial for dating advice? Just ask Tracee Ellis Ross.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Tracee Ellis Ross revealed she reaches out to the former president and first lady for dating advice and shard about a time Barack may have “failed” in that department. While chatting with “Jimmy Kimmel” guest host Nicole Byer, the 52-year-old actress said the letdown came after a breakup.

“Well, I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president. And he was like, ‘I could have told you that,'” the “Solo Traveling” star recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, you failed as a friend. Like, it was your job to say that before.’”

Despite the misstep, the “Black-ish” alum said she does call the Obamas “about dating advice.” However, despite appearing on Michelle’s podcast “IMO” and discussing her dating life, she’s yet to have the former first lady attempt to set her up.

“And I like to get set up. I have posed the question to many a friend,” she continued. “I’ve never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb, and I need to get on that.”

While interested in the idea proposed by Bryer of enlisting Michelle to play matchmaker, Ross wondered if she might have “missed” her chance. Although based on a recent terrible date she endured, she may want to reconsider.

“I’m not going to tell the whole story, but in a nutshell, [we] sat down, the drinks came, and he took out his phone, put it and leaned it on the glass and watched a basketball game,” she recalled of the bad date.

Ross said she tried to handle the snub in stride and attempted to connect with him over his apparent interest in the game.

“I leaned back and took a deep breath. And I was like, ‘All right. Okay. I’m going to participate and lean in.’ So I was like, ‘So who’s playing?’ And he put his hand up. As in like, ‘Don’t let me miss anything.’”

From there, Ross said she texted her friends about what was happening before she decided, after one drink, “I need to leave.”

“My favorite is that he’s continued texting,” she teased.

Ross, whose brand-new travel show “Solo Traveling” was just renewed for a second season, was there to promote the series, which features her taking glamorous, luxurious vacations by herself.

“It’s called solo travel because anyone can solo travel, even if you’re in a marriage,” she explained. “Solo travel is an experience in and of itself.”