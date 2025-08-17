Trump calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett “the future” of Democrats after attacking her— Crockett fires back with this message

Why is President Donald Trump calling U.S. Rep. and known Trump critic Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, “the future” of the Democratic Party?

President Trump posted about Crockett on the conservative microblogging platform Truth Social on Friday morning.

“Jasmine Crockett is the future of the Democrat Party!” he said.

Crockett responded to Trump’s post on X, formerly Twitter. She said the president, whom she referred to as “Dementia Demented Don,” was obsessing over her instead of prioritizing the people who voted for him.

“On this TWEET, I’ll just say thank you Mr. President because for once we agree… Democrats aren’t looking for old convicted felons to lead our country, but instead looking for leaders that will bring us together, have a moral compass, & fight for brighter days for ALL AMERICANS!”

There are 340 million people in this country & sadly somewhere around 77 million (less than Joe Biden’s 81 million), cast their votes for Dementia Demented Don.



I can only surmise that these people believed they would be his priority & that he’d focus on making their lives… pic.twitter.com/lHmh8PHK2U — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 16, 2025

As an outspoken member of the Democratic Party, Crockett has caught the president’s attention many times. Just earlier this week on Monday, he lashed out on her on Truth Social and called her a “Low IQ Individual.” Crockett, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022, usually responds to Trump in a similar fashion, and their back-and-forths have become commonplace in this current political environment. Supporters of Crockett say Trump is trying to target her through his social media posts.

Some supporters of Trump have chosen to fight Crockett on his behalf. When Crockett was speaking at a town hall in Texas this week, a couple of right-wing media personalities heckled her. One, whose name Sara Gonzales, called her a “fake ghetto hoodrat,” and was escorted out of the event by security.

The battles between the House representative and the president are much deeper than online jabs, of course. Crockett has recently been trying to bring attention to the current Republican administration’s plan to redistrict the state of Texas, which could favor Republicans in upcoming elections. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is working on behalf of The White House to redraw four state districts that Trump called “unconstitutional ‘coalition districts.’” The redrawing would give Republicans an additional five seats in the House of Representatives.

Crockett has been vocal that the plan will affect districts in Texas led by Black and Latino lawmakers and that it will “dilute the voices of people of color.”

The Texas GOP has called two special sessions to push the plan through. Democrats from the state were able to stall their efforts at the first special session, leaving Texas for the Capitol in protest. But reports say they may stand down this week, with Governor Abbott calling them back to Texas to “finish the job.”