Car crashes into restaurant as influencers reviewed their meal — and it’s all on camera

About the last thing most people think of happening to them while eating a meal is for a vehicle to crash into their table, but that’s exactly what happened to social media influencers Patrick Blackwood and Nina Santiago (Ninaunrated) while they were in the middle of a food review at a restaurant in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

Blackwood and Santiago, two food reviewers and influencers, were just getting started with their meal at CuVee’s Culinary Creations when the unexpected happened. As they did a cheers with each other’s sliders and bit into them, a car came crashing into the very booth at which they were sitting. In the video the two shared with their community, you can see the moment of impact in real time and in slow motion as an explosion of glass flies all over the place and onto both Blackwood and Santiago. The staff in the background looks both surprised and unsure of what to do, a feeling I’m sure would happen to anybody witnessing such a spectacle.

Blackwood was closest to the window and thus looks like he was hit directly (but was able to get away) and sustained cuts from glass. Santiago, sitting directly to his left, was able to run but was also hit by flying glass. Blackwood immediately tended to Santiago

The driver of the car said that she thought she’d placed the vehicle in “Park” but once she took her foot off the brake, the car rolled right into the establishment, according to NBC News.

The restaurant said, “The chef, influencers, guests, and staff were all blessed to not be severely harmed. We appreciate the love and support.” CuVee’s has since reopened but has not completed work on the damages, yet.

For their part, Blackwood and Santiago are taking the incident in stride and using it as motivation. In a series of posts on Instagram, they both shared their injuries but also their appreciation for being alive in what could have been a much more tragic situation, then actually went back to the restaurant to eat.

Santiago and Blackwood shared a joint message on their YouTube posting of the incident that highlights the experience and aftermath, including their mentality going forward, posting, “This terrifying experience has made us realize just how precious life is. Tomorrow is not promised, do what you want to do today, live happy today, let go of everything holding you back, and forgive everybody.”

“You don’t have time for that nonsense. We truly feel like we’ve been given a second chance, and we’re committed to making the most of it. We’re aiming to be beyond great amazing and we’re working on ourselves every day to become better people and crush our goals. We wish you all the best in life. Stay safe out there because life is so unexpected. That SUV came out of nowhere, and all we were doing was enjoying a simple meal.”

Thankfully, they’re both okay and probably have more content than they could have ever asked for.