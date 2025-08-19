Xscape’s Tamika Scott left a $700 tip for a waitress after other staff members ignored her

One waitress just learned in real time that it pays to be kind, especially in a world where you can never be sure if you’re dealing with a prince or a pauper.

In a recent Instagram post, Tamika Scott of Xscape revealed that she left a generous $700 tip at The Juicy Crab in Buford, Georgia, while raving about the one waitress who stepped up to serve her and her daughter, Young Niyah, when others didn’t.

“Never judge a book by its cover. Be nice to everybody,” Scott said in her video before explaining she was going to “bless” the waitress who helped them with a “small token of love.”

In the video, the 50-year-old R&B singer said she and her daughter arrived about 30 minutes before closing on Saturday, August 16. When they arrived, she said four servers on duty ignored them for nearly five minutes, leaving the two standing awkwardly at the door. That’s when one young waitress stepped in, welcomed them, and seated them despite pushback from her coworkers.

Touched by the gesture, Scott was moved to give her a decent tip. In one clip she counts out $700 in cash.

“This is a small token of love for you being who you are,” she told the stunned waitress, who replied, “Are you guys sure? Thank you guys so much! I genuinely appreciate that. Y’all just made my night.”

The two also posed together for a quick snap before Scott and her daughter left.

The Juicy Crab did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment.

Scott, best known as one-fourth of the R&B powerhouse Xscape, used the caption of her post to highlight a larger message. She stressed that you never know what someone else may be carrying, and the least you can do is extend kindness.

“I don’t look for special privileges. I believe EVERYONE should be treated fairly, no matter of their color, sex or financial status,” she wrote. “You never know what a person is going through. Be kind and never turn your back on anyone!”

She added a special shout-out to their server writing, “Thank you to the young lady that helped me and my daughter!”

Her caption ended with the Bible scripture Hebrews 13:2: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unaware.”

In her video, she implored the young server to “Never change.” She also gave some parting advice to the other servers, adding, “Be patient, because you never know when you’re going to be blessed.”