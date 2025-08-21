Kamala Harris will share her campaign reflections with the public in a 15-city book tour

Kamala Harris is hitting the road again. But instead of the campaign trail, the former Vice President and presidential candidate will embark on a 15-city book tour spanning the U.S., Canada, and England for her upcoming memoir, “107 Days.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the book, which is set to release on September 23, recounts Harris’ groundbreaking but brief presidential run.

“107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” she previously said, describing the book. “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

The former vice president will take her story from the pages to the stage and host conversations on “how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now.”

With stops across the U.S., London, and Ontario, all tour tickets include a copy of “107 Days,” with VIP Meet & Greet tickets including a signed copy and a photo-op with former Vice President Harris. See the list of tour stops and dates below:

September 24: New York, N.Y. at The Town Hall with Barnes & Noble

September 25: Philadelphia, Pa. at The Met Philadelphia with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books

September 29: Los Angeles, Calif. at The Wiltern with Book Soup

October 4: Houston, Texas at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with Blue Willow Bookshop

October 5: San Francisco, Calif. at The Masonic with Book Passage

October 8: Atlanta, Ga. at Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller

October 9: Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre with MahoganyBooks

October 11: Chicago, Ill. at Auditorium Theatre with Anderson’s Bookshop

October 15: Durham, N.C. at Durham Performing Arts Center with Quail Ridge Books

October 17: Birmingham, Ala. at Alabama Theatre with Books-A-Million

October 23: London, U.K. at Location TBD

November 5: Portland, Ore. at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Literary Arts

November 16: Toronto, ON at Meridian Hall with Indigo

November 18: Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium with Parnassus Books

November 20: Miami, Fla. at Ziff Opera House with Books & Books

Tickets go on sale on August 22, on 107daysbook.com