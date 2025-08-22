Yes, there are Black people in Scotland, and TikTok is helping them connect with the diaspora 

It’s no secret that Black people are not monolithic. We come in all shapes, shades, sizes, and accents. However, recently, a corner of the internet’s minds were blown when Torgi Squire (@Starboysobersfitness) came across their TikTok feeds complaining about the weather. Squire, a Black man with locs and a thick Scottish accent, had many Black American TikTok users doing a double-take and forcing them to rethink their perception of the world and the people with it.

This surprise sparked a viral moment for Squire with over 4 million views and unlocked a new trend on the social media app, “#blackscottishtiktok,” which is now filled with thousands of posts showcasing the Black communities in Scotland and the international fascination.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Squire told The Guardian. “Americans are kept in a bit of an echo chamber by their media, and their only point of reference for Scotland is either Braveheart, [Disney’s] Brave, or Shrek. They don’t seem to have much awareness of the diaspora, particularly when it comes to the UK, which is maybe why they’ve reacted with so much curiosity. But it’s not just Americans. I’ve had comments from people in England too, so there’s still surprise at a [B]lack person with a Scottish accent on both sides of the Atlantic.”

As more Black Scottish content creators gained international views and followers, Roy Wood Jr., comedian and host of CNN’s “Have I Got News For You,” sat down with Squire and some of the Black content creators in Scotland. While the trend has sparked discourse about how limited some Americans’ knowledge of the world is, Woods Jr. highlighted that the shock is a result of the lack of education.

“[American schools] barely teach them [Americans] about [B]lack people in America”, he said. “People can laugh about dumb Americans not knowing there are [B]lack people in Scotland, but this tells us a lot about the differences between education systems and what governments define as history.”

He noted it also reveals “how much entertainment influences people’s stereotypical beliefs”. “Because if you told to [picture] a Scottish person, I would never [think of a Black person], but if you said a Black Brit. That’s not a surprise. We’ve seen enough of them,” Woods Jr. continued. “And then, if you said Scottish, I’m sorry that’s white. So I think that this whole, Black Scottish TikTok [trend] is just indicative of just the culture.”

Just Woods Jr. says this is “an opportunity for black people across the whole diaspora to converse with one another,” Squire hopes that this trend ignites a sense of community amongst the 0.7% of Black people in Scotland’s population.

“It’s quite isolated. I know a lot of other [B]lack content creators, some Scottish, some not, but it’s not like we all gather together. There’s no sense of community right now…not yet, but there will be,” Squire shared.

Ultimately, it’s been an enriching experience across the world for both Americans and Black Scottish people.

“The conversations I’ve had in the past week have really enriched my life,” Squire expressed. “It makes me happy that people are coming together.”