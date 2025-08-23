What to stream tonight: From Jussie Smollett’s Netflix doc to Hulu’s Hurricane Katrina series

If you’ve been scrolling endlessly through your streaming apps wondering what to watch, TheGrio’s got you covered. This week’s picks are stacked with new and fresh releases that mix drama, history, and hard truths. From Netflix’s highly anticipated Jussie Smollett documentary to Sterling K. Brown bringing heart and Black brilliance to Washington Black, there’s something here that will keep you seated on the couch, tuned in.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? – Netflix

What it is: A hard-hitting documentary (TV-MA, ~1h 26m) revisiting the controversial 2019 case, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Smollett, investigators, legal experts, and the Osundairo brothers Netflix+1. Directed by Gagan Rehill and produced by the creators behind The Tinder Swindler and Don’t F**k With Cats. The film doesn’t tell you what to think but it gives you facts and perspectives to work with and asks, “Who do you think is telling the truth?” Some people finished the doc saying Jussie is owed an apology, while others say he got what he deserved.

Where & when to watch: Available to stream on Netflix starting August 22, 2025

Washington Black – Hulu (and internationally via Disney+)

What it is: Adapted from Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel, this eight-episode period drama follows George Washington “Wash” Black, a young enslaved boy on a Barbados plantation whose extraordinary intellect sparks a transatlantic journey toward freedom, guided by Sterling K. Brown’s character, Medwin Harris WikipediaHulu PressWhat to Watch.



It’s historical fiction with a twist, infused with emotional depth. Critics praise its rich visuals, heart, and bold genre blend and Brown’s performance gives us a stirring story that underscores Black resilience and aspiration.



Where & when to watch: All eight episodes dropped July 23, 2025, and are now streaming on Hulu (US) and Disney+ internationally

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time – Hulu / National Geographic

What it is: A gripping five-part docuseries that tracks the days before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Built from raw archival footage and firsthand accounts, it pulls viewers into the heart of the catastrophe and exposes the systemic failures that left thousands vulnerable. Directed by Traci A. Curry and executive produced by Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, the series brings urgency and humanity to one of the most consequential disasters in modern history.

This isn’t just a retelling of a storm but rather a story about survival, injustice, and resilience. The docuseries centers the voices of those too often sidelined, offering emotional truths and hard critiques of how government and society responded when Black lives were on the line.

Where & when to watch: Released July 27 on National Geographic, with full availability on Hulu and Disney+ starting July 28.

Whether you’re in the mood for an intense docuseries, a juicy drama, or an epic reimagining of Black resilience, these series and documentaries are worth your time. So grab the remote, queue them up, and let us know in the comments which one you’re watching first.