Denzel Washington is stealing the show during the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ press run

Denzel Washington appears to be having the time of his life during the press run for “Highest 2 Lowest.”

During a recent sit-down with GQ with A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee, the 70-year-old actor didn’t just steal the show; he literally stole something.

While the trio talked, Washington reached over and jokingly took Rocky’s Rolex right off his wrist and slipped it on his own as casually as ever.

Rocky cried out, “Yo! I’m getting robbed by Denzel right now,” while Spike Lee added with a grin that Rocky might never get it back if it fit.

As fate would have it, the watch fit Denzel perfectly, as he flashed it at the camera with a devilish grin.

Then came the instant dad-joke classic. Rocky noted that throughout his “whole life,” his mother would gass him up by saying he looked like Washington. She is far from the only one who sees the resemblance, as many fans have also highlighted it.

Without missing a beat, Denzel shot back, “Mom, should we tell him?” sending both Rocky and Spike into laughter.

A$AP also shared a heartwarming anecdote about the first time he met Washington nearly a decade ago. During the Christmas holiday in 2016, A$AP Rocky found himself at the Washingtons’ family home. After meeting the veteran actor, introducing him to his then-girlfriend, and giving a noncommittal answer about what they were, Washington said something that stuck with him.

“[In] a few years, you know you have to get it together,” he said.

Directed by Lee, “Highest 2 Lowest” is a dynamic crime thriller that reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic “High and Low” in modern-day New York. In the film, Washington stars as David King, a powerful music mogul whose world unravels when he becomes entangled in a kidnapping and ransom plot.

Meanwhile, A$AP plays Yung Felon, a streetwise hustler whose path collides with King’s in explosive ways. The cast also features Jeffrey Wright as the driver of Washington’s character, Ilfenesh Hadera as King’s wife, Pam, and Ice Spice, making her big-screen debut in a breakout supporting role.

The film premiered at Cannes in May 2025, opened in select U.S. theaters on Aug. 15, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5, 2025. In addition to rave reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, Rocky is already generating early Oscar buzz for his turn as Yung Felon, with some calling it a career-defining performance.