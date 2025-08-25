Mo’Nique pays tribute after comedian Reggie Carroll is killed in shooting at 52

Comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, 52, has died following a shooting in Southaven, Mississippi.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the Southaven Police Department updated a statement officially naming Carroll as the man who had been critically wounded during the shooting and later succumbed to his injuries.

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding,” Southaven police said.

According to police, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Carroll was found by officers who responded to reports in the Burton Lane area suffering gunshot wounds from an isolated shooting. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, and he was transported to a Memphis hospital, where he later died.

A suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, WJTV reported.

Carroll, who hailed from Baltimore, Maryland, was a respected stand-up comedian and television personality on the rise. He had earned recognition and a fanbase through club performances, national tours, and TV appearances such as “Showtime at the Apollo,” “The Parkers,” and producing the 2023 stand-up special “Knockout Kings of Comedy.” He toured with major acts including Mo’Nique, a longtime friend and collaborator, and Kat Williams.

Since his death, fellow comedians and colleagues have begun to pay tribute.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again. And the last time me and my brother Reggie Carroll was together, that’s what it was; an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time,” Mo’Nique wrote in a tribute post on her Instagram stories, per People magazine. She added, “I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Mobtown Comedy, a Baltimore comedy club, thanked the late comedian for his support over the years in an Instagram post that included a picture of Carroll performing at the club.

In the caption, they wrote, “Rest in power [Reggie Carroll], thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on. The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family,” the club wrote in the post’s caption.”

Caroll’s brother, Jonathan Carroll, thanked his many fans for their support in a Facebook post.

“To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received—thank you,” he wrote before adding a note about respecting the family’s privacy and wishes to refrain from speaking publicly about the matter at this time.

The investigation into Carroll’s shooting continues. While one suspect is in custody, authorities have not released further information about the motive or circumstances.