Devon Walker exits ‘SNL’, describing his experience as sometimes ‘cool’ while at times ‘toxic as hell’ 

After three seasons, Devon Walker is closing his chapter on “Saturday Night Live.”

On Monday, the 34-year-old comedian announced on Instagram that he won’t be returning for the show’s 51st season.

“Me and baby broke up,” he wrote in the caption of the post that included a carousel of pictures from his time at the NBC institution.

Among the images was also a screengrab of a more in-depth statement about his split from the variety show entitled “Wait..did he [get] fired or did he quit?”

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” he began in the note. “Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up.”

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell,” he continued. “But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f— up lil family.”

“More than anything, I’m just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. N—– really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 rock! It’s a beautiful thing. Also I look caked up in that picture and I feel like it’s important for people to know what I got going on.”

“Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today,” the statement concluded.

Walker joined “SNL” in 2022 as a featured player in Season 48 and was promoted to the repertory cast in 2024. Over three seasons, he became known for his sharp sketch work and stand-up flair during “Weekend Update” and more, while also writing for series like “Big Mouth” and “Everything’s Trash” outside of the show.

His departure arrives as “SNL” is undergoing wider cast changes before its October premiere.

In a follow-up post to his Instagram Stories, Walker clarified, “This is good news.”

“It was just time for me to do something different,” he added. “Please don’t be hitting me with the ‘I’m sorry’ we not on that at ALL.”

However, calling back to his marriage, analogy from earlier, he continued, “Sometimes mom and dad just don’t see things eye to eye.”

Walker concluded, saying he would discuss the “whole thing” on an upcoming episode of his podcast, “My Favorites Lyrics.”

Born out of the Texas comedy scene, Walker is also stepping away with a Hulu special already under his belt and an eye on expanding into acting.