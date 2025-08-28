US Open honors Althea Gibson 75 years after breaking barriers — and today’s Black women in tennis carry her legacy

Althea Gibson’s legacy is unmistakable at the 2025 US Open.

On Wednesday, August 27, the tribute to the late professional tennis star crescendoed with a stirring performance by Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100, celebrating their alumna in high-stepping style, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

It was one highlight in a two-week celebration of the iconic player who broke barriers 75 years ago as the first Black player in what is now known as the US Open. The tributes have included Gibson’s image displayed throughout the stadium, a special tournament logo marking “75 Years of Breaking Barriers,” and short films about her career narrated by Venus Williams that air between matches.

“The most important part is that we are celebrating it and recognizing it because Althea accomplished so much,” Williams said, per AP News. “A lot of it has not been given the credit it deserves and the attention and the praise.”

Speaking to the same outlet, fellow tennis champ Billie Jean King added, “Personally, I feel like everybody’s waited too long to really celebrate her.”

She added, “She was the first, and when you’re the first, you should be celebrated the most.”

Gibson, born to sharecroppers in South Carolina before relocating to Harlem, was more than a champion; she was a trailblazer. After becoming the first Black player to compete in what is now considered the US Open in 1950, she won 11 Grand Slam titles, including back-to-back victories at Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals in 1957 and 1958.

Her victories didn’t stop on the tennis court. Later, she became the first Black competitor on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. Her impact extended beyond sports into music and film, though her story too often slipped from the spotlight.

Today, her influence is alive in the many Black women who have picked up rackets since her reign. From household names like Williams or Coco Gauff to rising stars like Taylor Townsend and Hailey Baptiste, their presence underscores Gibson’s lasting legacy.

Below, we break down each Black female player at this year’s US Open, where they stand, what’s next, and why they’re making headlines.

Venus Williams on August 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Venus Williams

At 45, many fans were excited to witness Venus return for a record-extending 25th US Open. However, her first-round defeat by Karolína Muchová (6-3, 2-6, 6-1) didn’t dim her moment. The crowd roared simply to see her back after 16 months away. Off the court, the buzz has remained about her fiancé, Andrea Preti, whose enthusiastic cheering turned their love story into a courtside subplot.

Victoria Mboko on August 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Victoria Mboko

The 19-year-old Canadian phenom came in riding high, fresh off a stunning title in Montréal, where she toppled four Grand Slam champions. New York wasn’t as successful; she bowed out in the first round to Barbora Krejčíková, 6-3, 6-2. Still, Mboko’s fearless style and fast-rising ranking (No. 23) keep her in the conversation as one of the game’s next big names.

Hailey Baptiste on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hailey Baptiste

At age 23 and ranked No. 47, Baptiste is having a breakout moment. She handled her opener against Kateřina Siniaková in straight sets (7-5, 6-3), setting up a blockbuster second-round clash with Naomi Osaka. While Osaka was the victor, Baptiste is playing herself into the spotlight.

Naomi Osaka on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka

Always part tennis star, always part fashion event. Osaka started her campaign playing for Japan strong with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium’s Greet Minnen. But it wasn’t the forehands that dominated headlines; it was her look. The 27-year-old stepped onto the court dressed in a red, crystal-studded skirt set with a matching jacket, Swarovski crystal-studded rose-adorned braids and headphones, and a bejeweled Labubu keychain swinging from her bag. Osaka is back, and she’s sparkling, literally.

Coco Gauff on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff

Gauff, the No. 3 seed fresh off her French Open victory, survived a nervy, first-round clash with Ajla Tomljanović, eventually pulling out a 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 win. Next up, the 21-year-old faces Donna Vekić. Already a US Open champion in 2023, she’s here to prove again she can handle the weight of being the face of the tournament.

Taylor Townsend on August 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Taylor Townsend

Ranked world No. 1 in women’s doubles and always a threat in singles, Townsend made noise with a fiery second-round upset of No. 25 seed Jelena Ostapenko. The real fireworks came after, however, when Ostapenko accused the 29-year-old of having “no class and no education.” Then, with a grin while discussing the matter later, she reminded everyone, “The thing I’m most proud of is that I let my racket talk.” She’ll meet No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round, with plenty of momentum and a growing new legion of fans.