Sloane Stephens slams Ostapenko over Taylor Townsend remarks: “didn’t show her class and education”

Sloane Stephens has entered the chat to support her friend and tennis peer Taylor Townsend. While Townsend is progressing in the US Open tournament held in Queens, New York, the conversation became less about her game on Wednesday when her defeated opponent said she had “no class” and “no education.”

“I feel like Taylor showed what class and education she does have,” Stephens said on ESPN yesterday. “She went out there and she played.”

After her second-round win against Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday, Townsend and the Latvian tennis player exchanged words on the court. Ostapenko said to Townsend that she had “no class” and “no education,” complaining about a shot Townsend took that clipped the net, but was declared legal.

“Learn how to take a loss better,” Townsend said in response.

Stephens, who has known Townsend from a young age, told ESPN that it was Ostapenko who “didn’t show her class and education” after losing the match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sloane Stephens speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront Presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Townsend addressed Ostapenko’s comments in a press conference after the match. When a reporter asked her if she felt the comments were racist, Townsend said that she didn’t take the comments that way, and that if they “had racial undertones or not, that’s something [Ostapenko] can speak on.”

“I’m just not going to tolerate disrespect. You’re not going to disrespect me in my face,” Townsend said. “I’m very proud as a Black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture. I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court.”

Ostapenko has defended her remarks on social media, saying she is not racist and that Townsend was “disrespectful” to her for not apologizing for the shot she took. She argued that Townsend was helped because the tournament was in the United States, and they were playing for an American crowd.

Stephens expressed her concern that the conversation about Ostapenko has ultimately taken focus away from Townsend’s tennis, but that maybe in the future, people will “think twice” before making similar comments, which “happens often.”

“I don’t like the fact that she’s playing some of the best tennis of her life, she’s gotten to #1 in the world in doubles, she’s playing amazing singles. And these are the types of situations she’s dealing with,” she said. “This should be happy. She shouldn’t have to be dealing with this outside situation.”