Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff face off in US Open showdown that’s six years in the making

It’s déjà vu at the US Open and this time, it feels bigger than ever. Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set to meet in a fourth-round clash Monday night, in a matchup that will tap into history and reveal how much these superstars have grown.

If you’ve been following tennis even casually, you remember their first iconic meeting back in 2019. Gauff was just 15, still a bright-eyed prodigy, and Osaka, the defending champion, cruised past her in straight sets. But what fans remember most wasn’t the score, it was the sportsmanship. A tearful Gauff was invited by Osaka to share the post-match interview, creating one of the most emotional moments in tennis history.

Fast forward six years, and the narrative has flipped. Gauff is no longer just the promise of tomorrow but a two-time Grand Slam champion and ranked No. 3 in the world. She owns wins over Osaka at the Australian Open, in San Jose, and most recently in Beijing last year. Now at 21, she’s become the face of the new generation, with the confidence and hardware to back it up.

Osaka, meanwhile, is writing her own comeback chapter. A four-time Grand Slam champion and one of the sport’s biggest global names, she’s returning to the second week of a major for the first time since 2021. At 27, she’s not just a powerful player but a trailblazer who’s redefined conversations around mental health, motherhood, and what it means to step away and return on her own terms.

That’s what makes this showdown so special. For Gauff, it’s a chance to prove her dominance against the very woman who once (respectfully) humbled her on this same stage. For Osaka, it’s a shot to remind the world that her game and her will to win are still elite.

When they walk into Arthur Ashe Stadium, it won’t just be another match. It’s the continuation of a story that started with tears and empathy, and has grown into one of the most compelling rivalries in women’s tennis.

Grio fam, this will be a match you’ll want to watch live at 1:10pm EST on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, fuboTV or Sling TV Orange. Whether it’s Osaka’s serve or Gauff’s all-court hustle that seals the night, history is about to be made again in Queens, as these two queens dominate the court.