Which stores are open on Labor Day 2025? Walmart, Costco, and more

It’s Labor Day weekend—Monday, September 1, 2025—a day to honor the grit and grace of American workers. Offices, banks, and post offices are taking a break, but if you need to run errands or grab some last-minute items, here’s what’s open and closed.

Walmart

If you’re looking for one-stop shopping, Walmart is open with regular hours on Labor Day. The retail giant doesn’t slow down for the holiday, so you can count on doors being open from early morning until late evening (ABC10, Rolling Out).

Costco

Unlike Walmart, Costco is taking the day off. The warehouse club will be closed nationwide on Labor Day, giving its staff a well-deserved rest (The Sun).

Trader Joe’s

Good news for fans of specialty snacks and affordable wine: Trader Joe’s stores are open on Labor Day. Hours may vary by location, so check your neighborhood store before heading out (NBC New York).

Other retailers open

A wide range of other big-name retailers are keeping doors open:

Home Depot and Lowe’s (for all your home project needs)

and (for all your home project needs) Best Buy , Macy’s , Kohl’s , Nordstrom , TJ Maxx , Big Lots , HomeGoods , Michael’s , Marshalls , Party City , Petco , Staples , and Dick’s Sporting Goods

, , , , , , , , , , , , and Drugstores like CVS and Walgreens (though pharmacy hours may vary)

like and (though pharmacy hours may vary) Grocery stores including Whole Foods, BJ’s Wholesale, Kroger, Publix, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Harris Teeter, Acme, Safeway, Ralph’s, and Mariano’s (NBC New York, KHOU).

Closed

In addition to Costco, most government offices, banks, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx services are closed for the day.

On this Labor Day, while many take time to rest, plenty of stores remain open to keep communities moving. Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and a long list of retailers will be there if you need them, while Costco and others honor the holiday by shutting down. Whether you’re shopping for barbecue supplies, back-to-school items, or just making a quick grocery run, you’ll still have options this Labor Day.