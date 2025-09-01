Woman charged after taking hammer to Drake’s OVO store, and claims he stole her designs

A woman was arrested after she took a hammer to Drake’s October’s Very Own store in New York City, claiming that his company stole her designs.

In footage posted by TMZ, Shauna Stoner smashed the windows of the store on a Tuesday afternoon and was arrested by New York police shortly after. As the police went through her bag, they were warned by someone off camera that she had a knife.

“It was just to cut up his clothes that he stole,” Stoner said in response. “My designs.”

Another video from inside the store shows Stoner in a denim jacket and a pink bag with the Telfar logo on it. She sprays the OVO merchandise with some type of fluid, knocks the clothing racks over, and then smashes the store’s windows. She also cuts up some of the clothing with a knife. Afterwards, she walks out of the store and onto the street.

According to the NYPD, Stoner caused around $23,000 in damage, per Page Six. Police reportedly arrested 31-year-old Stoner on criminal mischief and attempted arson charges. An insider with the store told the outlet that Stoner was “random” and had no connection to the store.

It is still unclear what Shauna Stoner was referring to regarding stolen designs.