DC mayor signs order to continue Trump’s crime emergency operations after praising its success

In a nod to continuing collaboration, the mayor of Washington, D.C., issued an order Tuesday to continue the work of an emergency operations center the city set up in response to the federal law enforcement surge ordered by President Donald Trump to battle what he insisted was out-of-control crime.

The order from Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is walking a tightrope between portions of her constituency and her relationship with Trump’s White House, allows the center to continue managing the city’s response and coordinate communications with federal law enforcement.

The order said the so-called “Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center (SBEOC)” — a title that riffs off Trump lingo — will work with a number of federal agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Park Police, the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Secret Service.

Together, they plan to address a number of issues, including concerns and goals the city has in maintaining the confidence of district residents during law enforcement encounters by federal agencies. Bowser’s order lays out in detail the federal law enforcement entities she anticipates working with going forward — with no indication of an end date.

The operations center “will communicate the District’s requests that federal partners adhere to established policing practices that maintain community confidence in law enforcement officers, such as not wearing masks, clearly identifying their agency, and providing identification during arrests and encounters with the public,” the order said.

Trump, speaking at a press conference, praised Bowser and said the surge had worked. “I’m very proud of Washington,” he said. “It can be used as a template.”

Mayor says federal presence has brought down crime

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21: U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Speaking during a press conference last week, Bowser credited the surge of federal authorities with bringing down the level of crime in the city, including an 87 percent drop in carjackings. “When carjackings go down, when homicides or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer,” she said.

But the mayor also said at that Aug. 27 press briefing, the presence of masked agents who were not always identifiable had led to a “break in trust between, police and community, especially with new federal partners.”

“We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked and National Guard from other states has not been an efficient use of those resources,” she said at that news conference. Bowser said she was “devastated” that some residents were living in fear.

According to Tuesday’s order, a census conducted last week of people living outside across the city identified 764 total, including 81 living in tents. At the end of July, there were 128 people living in those tents. Since the start of the surge, approximately 80 additional people have entered the district’s shelter system, the order said but added it is “unknown where those individuals were living prior to coming into shelter,” the order said.

Trump still wants more out of the Washington operation

Trump has increased the number of federal law enforcement and immigration agents on city streets while also taking over the Metropolitan Police Department and activating thousands of National Guard members. Last month, Trump said he wants $2 billion from Congress to beautify Washington.

Trump, speaking at a press conference, said the city was safe and that restaurants were enjoying booming business. “We have no crime,” he asserted flatly. “You’re not going to be shot.”

The efforts were roundly supported by Republicans who held a news conference in front of the Capitol on their first day back from recess.

“We are here today to talk about something Donald Trump promised during the campaign,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, who is running for Senate in Georgia. “He promised to make our nation safer and more prosperous.” He then introduced legislation called Make Our Streets Safe Again.

“President Trump’s unyielding leadership and strength coupled with proper congressional oversight ensures that Washington, D.C., will reclaim its rightful place,” said Rep. Harriet Hageman, who represents Wyoming.

Two protesters who interrupted their remarks were apprehended by Capitol Police during the news conference. At the end of their remarks, the lawmakers were met with chants of “shame” by dozens of protesters.

Federal authorities have talked about pushing for similar surges of federal law enforcement authorities and National Guard units to other major cities, though that would unfold differently since the federal government has a unique relationship with the District of Columbia, which is a federal district.

Speaking Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated ICE would be expanding immigration operations in Chicago. Bowser’s order came on the same day that a federal judge in Los Angeles said actions taken there using the military were illegal.