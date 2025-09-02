Senator Cory Booker is engaged!

Cory Booker is officially off the market!

The 56-year-old New Jersey senator delighted his followers on Tuesday by announcing his engagement to a woman named Alexis Lewis.

Booker shared the romantic milestone in a post on Instagram featuring photos from a lush, tropical beachside proposal. The images show the newly engaged couple beaming beneath swaying palms and bright skies with the radiant ocean behind them.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” he began in the post’s caption. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged,” he continued. “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée. We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

Booker, a onetime presidential candidate, known for his optimism and booming speeches, has built a career on progressive advocacy, from criminal justice reform to racial equity. Despite being a prominent national figure, he has historically kept his personal life private. His relationship with Alexis has been no exception, rarely appearing in headlines until now. Their engagement marks the first time he has shared their romance so openly with the public.

This year has already been momentous for Booker on Capitol Hill. From March 31 to April 1, he spoke on the Senate floor for 25 hours and 5 minutes, setting the record for the longest continuous speech in the chamber’s history. The marathon filibuster drew comparisons to Strom Thurmond’s infamous 1957 record when he attempted to block the passage of the Civil Rights Act, though Booker reframed the context.

“I’m not here, though, because of his speech. I’m here despite his speech. I’m here because, as powerful as he was, the people were more powerful,” he said immediately after passing Thurmond’s mark.