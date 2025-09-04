Bozoma Saint John is ‘saying yes to life’ and now engaged to Keely Watson!

Love is in full bloom for Bozoma Saint John. The former media executive and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is celebrating a new chapter after saying “yes” to longtime love Keely Watson, who proposed in a grand and romantic gesture she’ll never forget.

Watson confirmed to People Magazine that pulling off the surprise required serious planning and a little family teamwork.

“I really wanted that element of surprise, and so it was a lot of planning and coordinating on my part with the help of her daughter, Lael, and also her assistant, Nico,” he said. While Lael and Nico managed the guest list, Watson’s nieces helped prep the space, ensuring every detail set the tone for what he called a “special” night.

And special it was: over 14 dozen roses, a mega bouquet of 100 blooms, a red carpet walkway, glowing candles, and a canopy draped in crimson where the big question was asked. “Around the canopy, there were more roses and candles,” Watson recalled.

For Saint John, the engagement signifies more than a love story.

“This engagement is my testimony: you can rise from grief, reclaim your joy, and still find a love worthy of your ‘yes,'” she said. “Keely is proof that God’s timing is perfect — and so is His plan. I’m saying yes to life, to love, and to the miracle of second chances.”

Her words resonate all the more given her past. Saint John was married to Peter Saint John for a decade before his passing in 2013 after a battle with cancer. The two share a daughter, Lael. Now, after years of healing and growth, she’s found love again, and on August 29, at West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, that love became forever.

“Even though I knew we wanted to get married, I wasn’t sure where or when Keely would ask,” Saint John admitted. “I am still in shock and disbelief. I was nervous because I thought about how it would be when he asked, and I wanted to be able to be composed through it, but that was hard to do because my emotions were at an all-time high.”

Watson was equally reflective, sharing, “After waiting so long to find the one, the right decision had been made, and I felt like our love for one another would multiply. I knew our families would integrate well. I was immediately relieved that all the planning went over so well and the pre-build in my garage led to such a perfectly executed proposal. I was immediately looking toward our future.”

In a joint Instagram post, Saint John echoed her joy: “I’m saying yes to life, to love, and to the miracle of second chances. I love you with everything that I am.”