The District of Columbia sues over Trump’s deployment of the National Guard

DC's attorney general says the National Guard's deployment is essentially an “involuntary military occupation" in a lawsuit against Trump.

Associated Press
Sep 4, 2025
DC Trump lawsuit, DC sues trump, DC attorney general, DC national guard, DC National guard deployment theGrio.com
District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb walks outside of federal court in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

On Thursday, the District of Columbia sued to stop President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard during law enforcement intervention in Washington.

The city’s attorney general, Brian Schwalb, said the hundreds of troops are essentially an “involuntary military occupation.” He argued in the federal lawsuit that the deployment is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

Also Read:Chicago prepares for an influx of National Guard troops and immigration agents

A federal judge in California recently ruled that Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles after days of protests over immigration raids in June was illegal. The Republican administration is appealing that decision and Trump has said he is ready to order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, despite staunch opposition in those Democrat-led cities.

That ruling, however, does not directly apply to Washington, where the president has more control over the Guard than in states.

Also Read:Trump suggests National Guard could go into New Orleans, a blue city in a red state
Mentioned in this article:

More About: